Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde developed a high fever on Saturday while visiting his village, Dare in Satara district amid speculation that he was unhappy with the way the new state government was forming.

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde recovering from fever; set to return to Mumbai x 00:00

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, is on the mend after falling ill at his native village in Satara district. According to an associate, he will be returning to Mumbai on Sunday evening, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde developed a high fever on Saturday while visiting his village, Dare in Satara district amid speculation that he was unhappy with the way the new state government was forming.

A team of doctors attended to him after he reported symptoms, which included a fever and a throat infection.

His family doctor, R.M. Parte informed the media that Shinde is receiving medication and therapy to aid his recovery.

"He has been given medicines and put on IV (intra-venous therapy for medication). He will feel better in two days. He is leaving for Mumbai on Sunday," Dr Parte said.

Despite his recent health issues, Shinde is expected to head back to Mumbai on Sunday. His close aides confirmed that he has been unwell for some time but is currently improving.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is scheduled for the evening of December 5 at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the oath-taking ceremony. While the new Chief Minister has yet to be officially announced, BJP insiders suggest that Devendra Fadnavis is the leading candidate for the position.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Friday had said that if their party head Eknath Shinde doesn't accept the Maharashtra deputy chief minister's post, then it will be given to someone from their outfit.

Talking to reporters, Shirsat said Shinde will certainly not go to the Centre as a Union minister.

After the Mahayuti alliance's astounding performance in the Maharashtra polls, where it won 230 of the 288 seats, Shinde, now the caretaker chief minister, has said that he will "fully support" BJP leadership's decision to name the next CM and won't be a hurdle in the process.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured a commanding victory in the recent assembly elections, with results announced on November 23.

The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41, exceeding the simple majority requirement of 145 in the 288-member assembly.

However, the formation of the government has been stalled due to ongoing discussions regarding the Chief Minister position.

(With inputs from PTI)