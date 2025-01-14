Mahesh Kothe's body will be brought to Solapur for the last rites on Wednesday

Mahesh Kothe. Pic/X

Listen to this article Ex-mayor and NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack while taking a holy dip in Prayagraj x 00:00

Former Solapur mayor and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mahesh Kothe died after he suffered a heart attack while taking a holy dip at the triveni confluence in Prayagraj on Tuesday, his aide said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was 60.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am at the Triveni Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati River, as per the PTI.

"Mahesh Kothe had gone to the triveni sangam to attend shahi snan (on Makar Sankranti). He suffered a heart attack in the river water. He was rushed to a medical facility but he was declared as brought dead," he said, according to the PTI.

Mahesh Kothe's body will be brought to Solapur for the last rites on Wednesday.

Kothe had unsuccessfully contested the November 20 assembly elections from Solapur (North) against BJP's Vijay Deshmukh.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

Prayagraj is experiencing intense cold weather.

Seers belonging to various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', with 1.38 crore devotees taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam till 8.30 am.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar condoled Mahesh Kothe's death.

सोलापूरचे सर्वात तरुण माजी महापौर व माझे जुने सहकारी महेश कोठे यांचे प्रयागराज येथे दुःखद निधन झाले. सोलापूर शहराच्या समाजकारणात व राजकारणात महेश कोठे यांचे मोठे प्राबल्य होते. त्यांच्या रूपाने सोलापूर शहराने एक धडाडीचा कार्यकर्ता गमावला आहे. कोठे कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही… pic.twitter.com/aeI52IQcHS — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 14, 2025

"The youngest former mayor of Solapur and my old colleague, Mahesh Kothe, passed away tragically in Prayagraj. Mahesh Kothe held a significant influence on the social and political landscape of Solapur city. In his demise, Solapur has lost a dynamic and dedicated worker. We all stand in solidarity with the Kothe family in grief. Heartfelt condolences!" Sharad Pawar wrote on X, the news agency reported.

Bus carrying pilgrims to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh catches fire in UP, 1 killed

Meanwhile, an elderly passenger was killed when a private bus carrying pilgrims from Telangana to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh caught fire on Tuesday, police said, according to the PTI.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, which created chaos at the tourist facility in Vrindavan where the bus was parked, they said.

According to Additional SP City Arvind Kumar, the bus had around 50 pilgrims and arrived at the Vrindavan Tourist Centre on Tuesday evening.

The group was en route to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh later in the night. While some pilgrims ventured out to visit temples, others stayed back to prepare food.

Amid this, sparks emerged from the bus, quickly escalating into a massive fire. Police and fire services were alerted immediately.

One of the pilgrims raised an alarm and pointed out that an elderly man, identified as Dhrupati, was still inside the bus. However, by the time fire teams arrived, the blaze had engulfed the vehicle, and Dhrupati was found dead.

A fellow passenger who had been sitting near Dhrupati alleged that the deceased was smoking a beedi and chose to remain in the bus while others stepped out to visit temples.

He speculated that the fire might have started due to the lit beedi.

Senior police officials reached the site and are investigating the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem, Kumar said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)