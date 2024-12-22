Breaking News
Fadnavis presents blueprint for balanced development of Maharashtra focusing on Vidarbha and Marathwada

Updated on: 22 December,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlines a comprehensive development plan for Maharashtra, focusing on irrigation, industry, and infrastructure in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Key initiatives include support for farmers, Nagpur Metro phase 2, and funding for rural development.

File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented an extensive review of the measures being taken to foster the overall development of Vidarbha and Marathwada, including significant initiatives in irrigation, industry, river-linking projects, and infrastructure. During the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur, Fadnavis outlined a comprehensive blueprint aimed at ensuring a developed, balanced, and prosperous future for the state.


The winter session saw the passage of 17 bills, after thorough discussions, with a special mention of the Public Safety Bill, which was referred to a joint committee to gather inputs from all stakeholders. The session also underscored the government's commitment to the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada, regions that have often faced developmental challenges.


In a press conference held after the adjournment of the session, Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the government’s focus on the well-being of farmers, citizens, and the economic growth of these crucial regions. During the session, budgetary provisions amounting to Rs 35,788 crore were allocated to support ongoing initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Mofat Veej Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana.


Fadnavis announced that Rs 165 crore had been provided to support 55,000 orange farmers impacted by recent calamities, as well as a bonus given to cotton farmers. The government has also recorded a significant soybean procurement, which will continue until January 12. With cotton and tur prices remaining high in the market, farmers have been able to sell their produce at favorable rates. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing relief to farmers and promoting agricultural stability in the state.

Fadnavis also shared significant progress in infrastructure development, particularly in Nagpur, where an agreement has been signed with the Asian Development Bank for the second phase of the Nagpur Metro project. The Rs 3,586 crore financial assistance, set for a 20-year tenure at a low interest rate of 0.72%, is expected to enhance urban mobility. In addition, the ADB will support initiatives to connect villages with a population of over 1,000 with concrete roads, bolster industrial training institutes, and promote bamboo cultivation.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the government’s recent achievements, particularly in improving the lives of common citizens, and emphasised the need for continued teamwork to ensure the welfare of the people, with a special focus on women. He affirmed that the successful winter session would serve as a stepping stone for sustained progress in the state’s development.

Ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, Ashish Jaiswal, and Nitesh Rane were also present at the event. 

