Failure of Home Minister and govt: Maharashtra Congress' Atul Londhe Patil after attack on Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife during an alleged burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday

Atul Londhe Patil. Pic/X

Following the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil on Thursday criticized the state government's handling of the situation, calling the law and order in Maharashtra a "complete collapse," reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Patil called for the Home Ministry to be entrusted to an independent and competent minister if the Chief Minister is too busy to manage it effectively.

"The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. There is pressure from the government on the administration. There is political interference...This is a sheer failure of the Home Minister and the government. Political interference should stop immediately. If the Chief Minister is very busy then the Home Ministry should be given to an independent competent minister," the Congress leader told ANI.

Khan, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent a surgery and was "in recovery", his representatives said.

The intruder fled from the spot following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his 12th floor house in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra area.

After Khan's medical procedure, his team in a statement said the actor has come out of the surgery and is out of danger.

"He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," the statement said.

The actor's team thanked Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at the Lilavati hospital.

"Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," they said.

Earlier in the day, Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.30 am.

"Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine," he said, adding the actor was operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.

"We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

(With inputs from ANI)