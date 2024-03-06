Breaking News
Fire destroys wallpaper godown in Palghar no casualty
Fire destroys wallpaper godown in Palghar; no casualty

Updated on: 06 March,2024 09:47 AM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

The wallpaper godown in Palghar, where polyvinyl chloride (PVC) wallpapers and carpets were kept, was completely destroyed

Representational Image

Listen to this article
A major fire broke out at wallpaper godown in Palghar, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.


There was no casualty in the blaze which erupted at around 7 pm on Tuesday in the godown located in Boisar industrial area of Tarapur where some chemical units are also in the vicinity, Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.


The flames could be seen from a long distance and thick smoke engulfed the area.


Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control at around 2 am on Wednesday, the official said, reported PTI.

The wallpaper godown in Palghar, where polyvinyl chloride (PVC) wallpapers and carpets were kept, was completely destroyed, he said, reported PTI.

Cooling operations were underway and a probe was on into the cause of the fire, the official said.

In another incident, a fire broke out at the Turbhe bus depot in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, said authorities, reported ANI.

Many buses parked at the depot were seen engulfed in the fire.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot.

The details about the extent of the destruction caused by the fire or whether there were any casualties involved are yet to be known, reported ANI.

The authorities are also investigating the cause of the fire. More information is awaited.

Earlier, a fire Brigade official said a phone call received about a "blaze" in a Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of a Maharashtra government-run hospital in south Mumbai turned out to be a false alarm as no such incident had taken place, reported news agency PTI.

The official said they have asked the Mumbai police to take action against the unidentified person for raising a false fire alarm and causing panic, reported PTI.

He said the person at around 8.45 pm told them there was a "short circuit" in a flat on the 14th floor of the Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of state government-run GT Hospital, reported PTI.

As per SOP, they sent fire tenders to the spot, where no blaze or smoke was detected, said the official.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

palghar maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news
