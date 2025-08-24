Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 | Kasba Ganpati: Significance, rituals, live streaming and how to reach

Known as the first Manacha Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati holds a place of honour in Pune’s cultural and spiritual life. Whether you are visiting in person or watching online, here’s everything you need to know

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 | Kasba Ganpati: Significance, rituals, live streaming and how to reach

Pic/Facebook@Shri Kasba Ganpati

Ganesh Chaturthi in Pune is incomplete without a visit to Kasba Ganpati, the most revered Ganesh idol of the city. Known as the first Manacha Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati holds a place of honour in Pune’s cultural and spiritual life. Whether you are visiting in person or watching online, here’s everything you need to know.

Significance of Kasba Ganpati



Established in 1630 by Jijabai Bhosale, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.


Recognised as the Gram Daivat (presiding deity) of Pune.

Holds the first place of honour among the “5 Manache Ganpati” of Pune.

Kasba Ganpati always leads the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Pune.

Known as the protector and guardian of the city, symbolising faith, strength, and unity.

Rituals at Kasba Ganpati

During Ganeshotsav, the mandal organises several rituals and cultural activities:

Pranpratishtha – Ritual of invoking Lord Ganesha into the idol on the first day.

Daily Aarti – Morning and evening aartis are performed with bhajans, attracting large gatherings.

Modak Offering – Devotees offer modaks, Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet, in huge numbers.

Puja by Pune’s First Citizen – Traditionally, the Mayor of Pune (Nagarsevak) performs the first official aarti.

Visarjan Rituals – On the final day, Kasba Ganpati is the first idol to begin the immersion procession, followed by the other four Manache Ganpatis.

Live Streaming of Kasba Ganpati darshan

For devotees who cannot visit in person, the mandal provides live streaming of the darshan and aarti.

Official Website & Social Media: The Kasba Ganpati Mandal streams live on YouTube and Facebook during Ganeshotsav.

Devotees from across the globe can join virtually and seek blessings.

How to Reach Kasba Ganpati:

Location: Kasba Peth, Pune, Maharashtra.

By Road: Easily accessible by local transport, rickshaws, and buses within Pune.

By Train: The nearest railway station is Pune Junction, about 3 km away.

By Air: Pune International Airport (Lohegaon) is around 11 km from Kasba Peth.

Landmarks Nearby: Close to Shaniwar Wada, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, and other historic spots, making it easy to combine with a heritage walk.

Kasba Ganpati is not just the ‘Manacha Pahila Ganpati’ but the very soul of Pune’s Ganeshotsav. With its centuries-old legacy, rich rituals, and global outreach through live streaming, it continues to inspire faith and unity among devotees worldwide.

