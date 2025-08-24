Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 This year a bump free goodbye for Bappa vows KDMC chief

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: This year, a bump-free goodbye for Bappa, vows KDMC chief

Updated on: 24 August,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shrikant Khuperkar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The civic commissioner inspected the repair work personally, reiterating that there would be zero tolerance for potholes past Monday, after which Ganeshotsav begins

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: This year, a bump-free goodbye for Bappa, vows KDMC chief

KDMC commissioner Abhinav Goyal inspects areas under his jurisdiction

Listen to this article
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: This year, a bump-free goodbye for Bappa, vows KDMC chief
x
00:00

Abhinav Goyal, commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) personally inspected the ongoing road repair and pothole-filling works on Saturday. This, after a meeting was held on Friday where Goyal gave a five-day deadline to his engineers to get the roads ready for Ganesh festival. 

Abhinav Goyal, commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) personally inspected the ongoing road repair and pothole-filling works on Saturday. This, after a meeting was held on Friday where Goyal gave a five-day deadline to his engineers to get the roads ready for Ganesh festival. 

In the earlier meeting, held virtually, Goyal told KDMC’s engineers and contractors from all wards to speed up the works and ensure completion before the upcoming Ganeshotsav. 



Following his on-ground inspection, he also assured that municipal teams will remain active even during the Ganeshotsav period.


Ward engineers and contractors have also been instructed to deploy maximum manpower and machinery to meet the deadline. With repairs  to continue in day-and-night shifts, there will be focus on high-traffic routes that witness heavy movement during the festive season

The commissioner has also issued a warning that if any mishap were to occur due to potholes, the contractor concerned will be blacklisted immediately. “No negligence will be tolerated, as citizens’ safety is at stake,” he said, stressing that accountability will be fixed for every stretch of road. 

Civic engineers are to remain continuously present at the work sites until completion. “Engineers must personally monitor each stage of the work and ensure that quality is maintained. Citizens should not face hardship during the festival due to poor roads,” he said.

This year, KDMC has sanctioned Rs 30.38 crore for road repairs and appointed 20 agencies to carry out works across its 10 administrative wards. Due to heavy monsoon showers, many arterial and internal roads had developed large potholes, inconveniencing lakhs of daily commuters. With rainfall subsiding since August 21, the civic body has resumed road repairs in full swing.

In Kalyan, major stretches such as Waldhuni Bridge, Khadakpada Road, Wadekar Circle, Gouripada Road, Umbarde Road, Pralhad Shinde Bridge and Gandhi Chowk are currently under repair. In Dombivli, resurfacing and patchwork are being carried out on Malang Road, Nandivli Road, Retibundar Road, Garibacha Wada Road, Lodha Heritage Road and the 100 ft Road.

Officials said the work will involve gravel filling and asphalt resurfacing to make roads motorable. The target is to complete all these works by August 25 (Monday), just in time for the Ganeshotsav festivities beginning on Tuesday. Through the duration of the festival, immersion processions  draw massive crowds and traffic in both Kalyan and Dombivli.

KDMC has received a large number of complaints from residents about potholes on arterial stretches. Auto rickshaw drivers, bus commuters and two-wheeler riders have been the worst affected, with accidents and injuries reported in recent weeks. 

The commissioner has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for delays. “This is a time-bound mission, and failure to complete the work will invite strict action,” Goyal reiterated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

kalyan dombivli Ganesh festival mumbai mumbai news ganesh chaturthi Ganpati festival

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK