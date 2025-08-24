The civic commissioner inspected the repair work personally, reiterating that there would be zero tolerance for potholes past Monday, after which Ganeshotsav begins

Abhinav Goyal, commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) personally inspected the ongoing road repair and pothole-filling works on Saturday. This, after a meeting was held on Friday where Goyal gave a five-day deadline to his engineers to get the roads ready for Ganesh festival.

In the earlier meeting, held virtually, Goyal told KDMC’s engineers and contractors from all wards to speed up the works and ensure completion before the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Following his on-ground inspection, he also assured that municipal teams will remain active even during the Ganeshotsav period.

Ward engineers and contractors have also been instructed to deploy maximum manpower and machinery to meet the deadline. With repairs to continue in day-and-night shifts, there will be focus on high-traffic routes that witness heavy movement during the festive season.

The commissioner has also issued a warning that if any mishap were to occur due to potholes, the contractor concerned will be blacklisted immediately. “No negligence will be tolerated, as citizens’ safety is at stake,” he said, stressing that accountability will be fixed for every stretch of road.

Civic engineers are to remain continuously present at the work sites until completion. “Engineers must personally monitor each stage of the work and ensure that quality is maintained. Citizens should not face hardship during the festival due to poor roads,” he said.

This year, KDMC has sanctioned Rs 30.38 crore for road repairs and appointed 20 agencies to carry out works across its 10 administrative wards. Due to heavy monsoon showers, many arterial and internal roads had developed large potholes, inconveniencing lakhs of daily commuters. With rainfall subsiding since August 21, the civic body has resumed road repairs in full swing.

In Kalyan, major stretches such as Waldhuni Bridge, Khadakpada Road, Wadekar Circle, Gouripada Road, Umbarde Road, Pralhad Shinde Bridge and Gandhi Chowk are currently under repair. In Dombivli, resurfacing and patchwork are being carried out on Malang Road, Nandivli Road, Retibundar Road, Garibacha Wada Road, Lodha Heritage Road and the 100 ft Road.

Officials said the work will involve gravel filling and asphalt resurfacing to make roads motorable. The target is to complete all these works by August 25 (Monday), just in time for the Ganeshotsav festivities beginning on Tuesday. Through the duration of the festival, immersion processions draw massive crowds and traffic in both Kalyan and Dombivli.

KDMC has received a large number of complaints from residents about potholes on arterial stretches. Auto rickshaw drivers, bus commuters and two-wheeler riders have been the worst affected, with accidents and injuries reported in recent weeks.

The commissioner has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for delays. “This is a time-bound mission, and failure to complete the work will invite strict action,” Goyal reiterated.