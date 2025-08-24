These are considered the most respected and prestigious Ganesh idols of Pune, chosen not by wealth or grandeur but by tradition and honour; the term “Manache Ganpati” means “respected Ganpati”, and these five mandals enjoy this status due to their historic roots and social contributions

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: All you need to know about Pune’s five manache Ganpati

Pune, often called the cultural capital of Maharashtra, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with unmatched devotion and pride. Among the countless Ganesh mandals in the city, the five Manache Ganpati hold the highest reverence. These are considered the most respected and prestigious Ganesh idols of Pune, chosen not by wealth or grandeur but by tradition and honour.

The term “Manache Ganpati” means “respected Ganpati”, and these five mandals enjoy this status due to their historic roots and social contributions. Here’s all you need to know about them:

1. Kasba Ganpati – The first manacha Ganpati

Established in 1630 by Jijabai Bhosale, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kasba Ganpati is considered the Gram Daivat (chief deity) of Pune.

It holds the first honour during all Ganeshotsav processions in the city.

The idol is simple yet powerful, symbolising Pune’s spiritual heart.

2. Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati – The second manacha Ganpati

Associated with the ancient Jogeshwari temple in Pune.

The idol of Ganpati is installed in the temple premises.

This mandal is known for its deep spiritual connection, blending Ganesh worship with the goddess Jogeshwari, believed to be a protector of Pune.

Holds the second place of honour during processions.

3. Guruji Talim Ganpati – The third manacha Ganpati

Founded in 1887, it is historically significant as it symbolises Hindu-Muslim unity.

Established by Hindu and Muslim communities together, it continues to stand as a beacon of communal harmony.

The mandal is also famous for organising traditional dhol-tasha pathaks and cultural activities.

Holds the third place of honour during processions.

4. Tulshibaug Ganpati – The fourth manacha Ganpati

Established in 1901, Tulshibaug Ganpati was the first public Ganesh idol in Pune to be made entirely of shadu clay.

The idol is usually 15 feet tall, making it one of the tallest in the city.

Known for its grandeur and artistic craftsmanship, it draws massive crowds every year.

Holds the fourth place of honour.

5. Kesariwada Ganpati – The fifth manacha Ganpati

Established in 1893 by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the father of the Indian freedom movement.

Tilak used Ganeshotsav as a tool to unite people against British rule, making this Ganpati a symbol of patriotism and pride.

Celebrated in the historic Kesariwada, which was Tilak’s residence and later the office of the Kesari newspaper.

Holds the fifth place of honour during processions.

Why are these five so special?

Their status is based on tradition, history, and cultural significance, not money or grandeur.

They lead the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Pune, in the same order every year.

They represent faith, unity, heritage, and pride of Pune.

The 5 Manache Ganpati are not just idols but living symbols of Pune’s history, culture, and devotion. Visiting them during Ganeshotsav is considered highly auspicious, and for Punekars, it’s an inseparable part of their tradition.