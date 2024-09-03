BMC chief Bhushan Gagarani highlighted the need for top priority on public spaces cleanliness and well-maintained roads during the Ganesh festival

BMC chief along with other civic officials on Tuesday. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagarani on Tuesday visited city beaches to review preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi ahead of the Ganeshotsav 2024.

Accoording to an official statement, Bhushan Gagarani highlighted the need for top priority on public spaces cleanliness and well-maintained roads during the Ganesh festival.

The BMC chief instructed municipal officials, staff, and workers to be highly proactive and vigilant throughout the festival to ensure no inconvenience to devotees and citizens during Ganeshotsav. The festival will begin on September 7 and last for ten days, culminating in Anant Chaturdashi, when the statue of Lord Ganesha is submerged in water, signalling the end of the festivities

The Ganeshotsav celebrations will commence. To review the arrangements for civic services, Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani visited Juhu Beach and Versova Beach on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone - 4) Vishwas Shankarwar, Assistant Commissioner of the K West Ward and other civic officials.

During the inspection, BMC Commissioner Gagarani interacted with citizens, sanitation workers, security personnel, and lifesavers, the statement said.

Gagarani stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made various preparations for this year's Ganesh festival which includes repairing potholes on roads, maintaining cleanliness on immersion routes, and pruning trees. Special attention is being given to the arrival and immersion routes of Ganesh idols. The BMC has previously announced the names of dangerous bridges, and coordination with the police is essential to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The statement said that he stressed the importance of heightened vigilance and efficiency in operations during the festival. Public cleanliness must be maintained not just on main roads but also in smaller streets, lanes, slums, and similar areas. There should be enhanced cleanliness at beaches and promenades, with increased frequency of garbage collection and transportation.

Gagarani also reviewed arrangements for artificial ponds, mobile artificial ponds, waste carriers, dangling wires, volunteers at immersion sites, drinking water, toilets, parking areas, German tents, and waste collection vessels.

"The BMC chief advised that the festival should be celebrated in an environmentally-friendly manner and emphasised that the BMC should provide excellent facilities throughout the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations," the statement said.