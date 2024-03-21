Sanjay Raut said that the 'Aurangzeb remark' made by him has been misinterpreted and clarified that he was speaking about the attitude of government being similar to that of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

He should stop habit of shedding crocodile tears: Sanjay Raut takes on PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of repeatedly abusing him, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he should stop this habit of shedding crocodile tears, reported news agency ANI.

Sanjay Raut takes on PM Modi: 'Nobody is abusing Modi'

"Modi should stop this habit of shedding crocodile tears. Nobody is abusing Modi. He is the Prime Minister; he should maintain the integrity of his position. How can we behead him, He has two swords, the ED and the CBI, that he is using to behead opposition leaders. If our government comes to power, we won't use these swords." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the 'Aurangzeb remark' made by him has been misinterpreted and clarified that he was speaking about the attitude of government being similar to that of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Sanjay Raut takes on PM Modi: 'Aurangzeb remark'

"What we said yesterday (Aurangzeb remark) has been misinterpreted. Here, we are not going to behave like Aurangzeb. They should have thought beyond all this," Sanjay Raut said, reported ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sharpened his attack on opposition parties, saying they had hurled a new "104th abuse" against him and described him as Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

"The elections have been announced, there is an atmosphere of debate and discussion and this is the beauty of democracy. The government is keeping its record of last 10 years before the people and planning for the next 25 years. On the other hand, our opponents are also reaching new height, they have just abused me for the 104th time calling me Aurangzeb and threatened to blow my head off," PM Modi said in his speech, reported ANI.

PM Modi also referred to the accusation of INDIA bloc parties of his government misusing the probe agencies against opposition parties and said that the action "against corruption" will continue.

Sanjay Raut takes on PM Modi: 'PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who are ruling Maharashtra from Delhi via Gujarat'

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that there was a conspiracy against Maharashtra whether it is "PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who are ruling Maharashtra from Delhi via Gujarat", reported ANI.

Raut had said that Shivaji was born in Maharashtra and Aurangzeb in Gujarat and claimed that the Dahod, birthplace of the Mughal ruler, was not very far from the place where PM Modi was born.

"This Aurangzebi tendency is coming through Delhi and Gujarat to Maharashtra in a conspiracy against the pride of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra," Raut said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile on March 20, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats. He also mentioned that Congress will hold a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar on Friday to finalize the remaining seats. The three parties are contesting in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi expected to become a minor partner in the alliance.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)