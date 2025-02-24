Heritage Clock at Lower Parel workshop in Mumbai continue to function since 1889, check details

The care and upkeep of the Heritage Clock are in the hands of two senior technicians, Rajkumar Saroj and Norbert D'mello, who have been maintaining the clock since 1990, the Western Railway said

At the Lower Parel Workshop in central Mumbai, facing the main entrance gate, stands a piece of history that has been keeping time since 1889—the Heritage Clock.

According to the Western Railway, the iconic clock, made by M/s. Gillette & Co. in Croydon, England, is not just a tool for telling time but also a symbol of the craftsmanship and legacy of the Lower Parel Workshop.

A Glimpse into History

The Heritage Clock was crafted at Gillette & Co.'s Union Road facility in 1889. The company was known for its expertise in clock-making, dating back to 1844. The clock was installed at the Lower Parel Workshop when it was first established, and since then, it has been an important part of the workshop's history. Over the years, it has silently witnessed the growth and changes at the workshop.

A Marvel of Engineering

The Heritage Clock is a remarkable piece of mechanical engineering. With a diameter of 213 cm, the clock's dial itself measures 152 cm. The clock runs on a gear train made of brass, chosen for its durability and resistance to corrosion. To keep the clock running smoothly, a metal spring is wound every week, storing the energy needed for operation.

What makes the clock stand out is its simplicity and durability. Despite being over 130 years old, it continues to function accurately, reflecting the skill of the clock's creators.

Guardians of Time

The care and upkeep of the Heritage Clock are in the hands of two senior technicians, Rajkumar Saroj and Norbert D'mello, who have been maintaining the clock since 1990. Both technicians, who received specialized training, are responsible for ensuring that not only the Heritage Clock but also other time-punching clocks in the workshop continue to work well.

Parivesh Sahu, the Chief Workshop Manager, highlighted the importance of preserving such historical artifacts. Their dedication helps protect this piece of heritage for future generations, said the Western Railway.

The Tuned Bell

Accompanying the clock is a tuned bell, also made by Gillette & Co. in 1890. The bell weighs 57 kg and has a diameter of 425 mm. It is located just below the clock and rings in harmony with the clock's ticking, adding to the historical atmosphere of the workshop in Mumbai.

The clock and bell together represent the skilled craftsmanship of the past.

A Living Legacy

The Heritage Clock and the tuned bell are not just relics of history—they are reminders of the hard work and creativity of the people who built them. As these timepieces continue to function, they stand as symbols of precision and craftsmanship, honoring the past and inspiring future generations. The Heritage Clock is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Lower Parel Workshop and its dedication to preserving its legacy.