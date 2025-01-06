Following reports of a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, Maharashtra’s health department has increased surveillance of respiratory illnesses. Citizens are urged to follow preventive measures while officials monitor cases of ILI and SARI to ensure public safety.

In response to reports of a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, the Maharashtra health department has ramped up its monitoring of respiratory infections across the state. HMPV, a respiratory virus first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, is known to cause acute infections in the lower respiratory tract, often mimicking symptoms of the common cold, flu, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The virus tends to peak during winter and early spring, making this a critical period for heightened vigilance.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) issued an advisory on January 3, 2025, emphasizing preventive measures and surveillance protocols. While Maharashtra has reported no cases of HMPV so far, the Public Health Department is actively analysing respiratory infection trends to ensure early detection. Officials confirmed that there has been no significant rise in cases in December 2024 compared to the previous year.

Public Advisory: Preventive measures

To curb the spread of respiratory infections, the health department has released guidelines urging citizens to adopt preventive practices.

What you should do:

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands frequently using soap and water, or sanitize them with alcohol-based products.

Avoid crowded public spaces if you experience fever, cough, or cold-like symptoms.

Stay hydrated and consume nutritious food to boost immunity.

Ensure proper ventilation in homes and public areas to minimize the risk of infection.

What you should avoid:

Avoid shaking hands or close physical contact with sick individuals.

Do not reuse tissues or handkerchiefs.

Refrain from touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth, with unwashed hands.

Do not spit in public places, as it increases the risk of infection.

Avoid self-medication and always consult a doctor for proper treatment.

Enhanced surveillance in Maharashtra

Health officials have directed intensified monitoring of cases involving Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). Local health departments have been instructed to submit regular reports detailing the prevalence and trends of respiratory diseases.

Despite the absence of HMPV cases in the state, authorities have emphasized the importance of preparedness to prevent the potential spread of the virus. Citizens have been reassured that necessary precautions are being implemented to address any emerging health concerns.

The health department has urged the public to remain calm, as there is currently no immediate threat from HMPV in Maharashtra. However, the advisory has emphasized the need for vigilance and adherence to preventive measures to safeguard public health.

By focusing on awareness and preparedness, Maharashtra aims to stay ahead in managing respiratory health risks while ensuring the safety of its citizens.