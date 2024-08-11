Horoscope today, August 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Today is favourable for making financial decisions. Dealing with bureaucratic enquiries may take up a chunk of time..

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself why you don’t want to think about/ discuss a particular important topic.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Choose battles carefully. Ask yourself if the situation will be as important one year from today. Listen to advice.

Cosmic tip: Count your blessings and thank God for all there is in your life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A business partnership may be shaky. Singles find new settings and ways to meet other like-minded people. Plans made two days ago are workable.

Cosmic tip: Exercise with awareness to avoid injuring yourself.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Today is auspicious for interviews/speaking with ex-bosses. You wish relatives would keep conversations short.

Cosmic tip: Speak unambiguously about what’s fine by you and what won’t be tolerated.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be happy with relationships jogging along peacefully, accepting them at face value. A family celebration is planned in great detail.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the peace as a result of unconditional forgiveness.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be aware of surroundings and people if carrying a lot of money/jewellery. Enjoy this stress-free karmic cycle of just being.

Cosmic tip: Forgive yourself for any unintentional hurt caused.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This karmic cycle supports those seeking employment. One relationship has still to find closure and healing.

Cosmic tip: Be thankful for these karmic vibes of change that act as a magnet for better times.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Holding onto some idea about where you want business negotiations to head helps keep focus intact.

Cosmic tip: Revel in this payback time from the universe due to positive karmic enrichment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be the first to extend the olive branch, disentangling a misunderstanding with canny intuition. Further studies is an excellent option.

Cosmic tip: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some give in to the temptation of buying the latest gizmo. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Focus energies on how you can tap into creative self-expression; whether through music, art or doing a short course.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A positive karmic cycle begins for doctors, and other helping professionals, like, therapists, lawyers and those in management.

Cosmic tip: Make a choice between two exciting options.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Technology glitches can’t be controlled, so just deal with delays with a smile. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Face facts unhesitatingly instead of ignoring them hoping they will go away by themselves.