Horoscope today, December 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A client’s requirements are different to what the company usually deals with. Maybe you need to let this go. Dreams are sending very mixed messages.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of this support and acceptance.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A change in attitude is something you never considered, till it was pointed out. An expense is easily taken care of by you.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this turning point in life which becomes better.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s a difference between being sure and over confident, which could be the wrong mind-set. A positive karmic cycle begins soon.

Cosmic tip: Learn how to think in a practical manner from a relative.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The mind continuously oscillates between different options. Don’t hurry to choose a couple of them.

Cosmic tip: Let actions be a reflection of what you say. They shouldn’t be at odds with one another.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A work related trip can include a day extra at the destination (a mini holiday). A slightly complicated situation is resolved.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this level of understanding and positive vibes at home.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Think about what you need to do before making any major changes. Stay away from office politics. Work towards letting go of small habits that undermine health.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy rewards of past karmas sown.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being clear about the ultimate goal in negotiations helps approach them with a manner that brings results.

Cosmic tip: Use advantages you have at just the right time and in the appropriate manner.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Make sure you have all information before beginning a project. Work in a focused manner. Have eyesight checked if suffering from headaches/ eye strain.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the relationship even though it feels unreal.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Check legal papers properly if buying property. Communicate clearly even if it sounds quite blunt.

Cosmic tip: Keep social life on hold if there are too many other jobs to take care of.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Look at the big picture instead of seeing everything in an immediate kind of a manner.

Cosmic tip: Making time for a friend is important. The issue being discussed is a learning lesson for you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s an intuitive feeling that love is forever. What you consider as rude or insulting behaviour might actually be so.

Cosmic tip: Set boundaries in a relationship from the beginning after discussing some important matters.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Career/ business is doing well. This is an auspicious time to initiate a change. Continue handling juniors in your own unique manner.

Cosmic tip: Be verbally appreciative towards those you love and care for.