Horoscope today, December 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A client’s requirements are different to what the company usually deals with. Maybe you need to let this go. Dreams are sending very mixed messages.
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of this support and acceptance.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A change in attitude is something you never considered, till it was pointed out. An expense is easily taken care of by you.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this turning point in life which becomes better.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s a difference between being sure and over confident, which could be the wrong mind-set. A positive karmic cycle begins soon.
Cosmic tip: Learn how to think in a practical manner from a relative.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
The mind continuously oscillates between different options. Don’t hurry to choose a couple of them.
Cosmic tip: Let actions be a reflection of what you say. They shouldn’t be at odds with one another.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A work related trip can include a day extra at the destination (a mini holiday). A slightly complicated situation is resolved.
Cosmic tip: Maintain this level of understanding and positive vibes at home.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Think about what you need to do before making any major changes. Stay away from office politics. Work towards letting go of small habits that undermine health.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy rewards of past karmas sown.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being clear about the ultimate goal in negotiations helps approach them with a manner that brings results.
Cosmic tip: Use advantages you have at just the right time and in the appropriate manner.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Make sure you have all information before beginning a project. Work in a focused manner. Have eyesight checked if suffering from headaches/ eye strain.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the relationship even though it feels unreal.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Check legal papers properly if buying property. Communicate clearly even if it sounds quite blunt.
Cosmic tip: Keep social life on hold if there are too many other jobs to take care of.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Look at the big picture instead of seeing everything in an immediate kind of a manner.
Cosmic tip: Making time for a friend is important. The issue being discussed is a learning lesson for you.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There’s an intuitive feeling that love is forever. What you consider as rude or insulting behaviour might actually be so.
Cosmic tip: Set boundaries in a relationship from the beginning after discussing some important matters.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Career/ business is doing well. This is an auspicious time to initiate a change. Continue handling juniors in your own unique manner.
Cosmic tip: Be verbally appreciative towards those you love and care for.