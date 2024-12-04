Breaking News
Man enters Salman’s shooting venue, issues threats in name of Lawrence Bishnoi
Man duped of Rs 2.71 cr under false promise of job in Navi Mumbai; 3 booked
Kolhapur: 7-year-old girl, her younger brother dies of suspected food poisoning
Porsche car crash: Pune court allows police to question all 10 accused in jail
Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Dry day in parts of Mumbai; Maharashtra govt declares holiday on December 6, check details
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 5 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 05 December,2024 12:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 5.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A client’s requirements are different to what the company usually deals with. Maybe you need to let this go. Dreams are sending very mixed messages.
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of this support and acceptance.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A change in attitude is something you never considered, till it was pointed out. An expense is easily taken care of by you.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this turning point in life which becomes better.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s a difference between being sure and over confident, which could be the wrong mind-set. A positive karmic cycle begins soon.
Cosmic tip: Learn how to think in a practical manner from a relative. 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
The mind continuously oscillates between different options. Don’t hurry to choose a couple of them. 
Cosmic tip: Let actions be a reflection of what you say. They shouldn’t be at odds with one another.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A work related trip can include a day extra at the destination (a mini holiday). A slightly complicated situation is resolved.
Cosmic tip: Maintain this level of understanding and positive vibes at home.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Think about what you need to do before making any major changes. Stay away from office politics. Work towards letting go of small habits that undermine health. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy rewards of past karmas sown.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being clear about the ultimate goal in negotiations helps approach them with a manner that brings results. 
Cosmic tip: Use advantages you have at just the right time and in the appropriate manner.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Make sure you have all information before beginning a project. Work in a focused manner. Have eyesight checked if suffering from headaches/ eye strain.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the relationship even though it feels unreal.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Check legal papers properly if buying property. Communicate clearly even if it sounds quite blunt.
Cosmic tip: Keep social life on hold if there are too many other jobs to take care of.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Look at the big picture instead of seeing everything in an immediate kind of a manner. 
Cosmic tip: Making time for a friend is important. The issue being discussed is a learning lesson for you.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There’s an intuitive feeling that love is forever. What you consider as rude or insulting behaviour might actually be so.
Cosmic tip: Set boundaries in a relationship from the beginning after discussing some important matters.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Career/ business is doing well. This is an auspicious time to initiate a change.  Continue handling juniors in your own unique manner.
Cosmic tip: Be verbally appreciative towards those you love and care for.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK