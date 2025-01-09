Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, January 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Explain thoughts without going into too much detail, making it easier for the other person to understand what is actually worrying you. Choose words carefully.

Cosmic tip: Do your best in the given circumstances.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Practical matters of re-organizing plans made earlier keeps you busy. A positive karmic cycle has a direct effect on career growth and travel plans.

Cosmic tip: Give enough thought to home or family matters.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A day of high energy and movement keeps you on the go almost from the point of waking up in the morning. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Remember not everyone lives up to their promises.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being firm in a diplomatic manner keeps differences of opinion with the family on a lighter note.

Cosmic tip: Don’t feel bad about giving a polite negative answer when someone wants more of your time.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Moving towards a really significant time makes you thoughtful and quiet (people comment about this). Take a well-deserved break to rejuvenate and energize internal battery.

Cosmic tip: Take responsibility for final decision taken.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Waiting patiently for the karmic cycle to end brings with it luck and a feeling of calmness. Enjoy it.

Cosmic tip: Plan a makeover if you feel a change is needed in any manner.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some changes have to be made, but every time something else claims urgency in dealing with it.

Cosmic tip: Have a space in your home where you can take quiet times for yourself.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be as tactful as possible to resolve a tricky situation. Time and energy is at a premium with too many people making demands on them.

Cosmic tip: Lighten up and spend time with friends.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Compromising on some of your ethics is difficult, but this is what life is all about. Determination and grit have to be compatible.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental or unforgiving in a relationship issue.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Dealing with several projects simultaneously requires a lot of time and focused attention.

Cosmic tip: Share what you just have to, in as practical and matter-of-fact manner as possible. The reaction reveals the direction.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Maintaining a balance between work and relationships may be a challenge today.

Cosmic tip: Pull the reins on imagination which cause so much havoc. The situation is still at a point of being saved.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Income increases. A new job is not as demanding as expected. Social engagements are numerous.

Cosmic tip: Honestly ask if you’ve done something to offend a friend who is behaving in an odd manner.