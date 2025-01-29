Horoscope today, January 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A karmic cycle draws in circumstances that make it possible to realize a wish you’ve been holding onto for so long.

Cosmic tip: Maintain cordial rapport with family, especially with the older generation.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

It’s better to deal with urgent chores as early in the day as possible. Look at ways to improve daily routines.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make impractical choices or decisions (you are normally very careful).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Reconsidering a decision taken should not be allowed to become an ego issue. You wish you hadn’t agreed to meet an acquaintance.

Cosmic tip: Deal with a family issue with patience and compassion.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be careful when driving, leaving in time for any appointment. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate how much richer you are for having experienced a situation that has also been a learning incident.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

It’s always best to work hard; rewards and appreciation automatically follow when the time is right. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Shrug off vibes from people who only want to spread negativity.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Make the most of opportunities that come your way, especially those considered as lucky breaks. Don’t spend time with people who are narcissists (be aware).

Cosmic tip: Flow unresistingly in this karmic cycle.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some ideas are good, others not so good (about a new project and how to market it).

Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in routines that have a negative outcome in this karmic cycle.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The marriage date may have to be changed yet again to include some relatives. Try to eat home cooked meals.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a friend’s confidence in you about keeping information only to yourself.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Don’t confront someone you suspect of gossiping about you. Be careful if climbing a ladder for some work. Climb down carefully.

Cosmic tip: Be sensible about expenses, not over spending, but not being close-fisted either.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being in the sunshine twenty minutes a day helps overcome feeling low and having less energy. Fine-tune diet if needed.

Cosmic tip: Help out a friend who has interminable and continuous personal issues.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Delegate work keeping in mind if the person has proved to be conscientious in the past about completing work on time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be truthfully diplomatic when asked for your opinion.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

People working in the company’s different offices in other cities get together for a seminar that is educational.

Cosmic tip: Put views across but without blaming anyone as you are hearing a white-washed version.