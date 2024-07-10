Horoscope today, July 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Having given a loan to someone earlier; you know it won’t be returned. Exercise and get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get upset with someone’s request. Apologise for your inability to grant it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Think about the universal truth; no one can give you true happiness; happiness is found within each person.

Cosmic tip: Don’t even think about a situation that can never manifest (you know it, too).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You’ve found just the right way to deal with someone who is over assertive and will not bend an inch once the mind is made up.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared with a plausible argument.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A one-week trip overseas for work can double up as a small break. Some disturbing news is received, (it can be resolved).

Cosmic tip: Be the unruffled and peaceful person at home.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Reworking the scheduled is necessary since two meetings have to be re-scheduled for another day and time..

Cosmic tip: Deal with electronic glitches calmly. Wait till it is fixed.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be aware who is an energy vampire in the guise of being sweet and caring. Drive carefully, but don’t blow the horn unnecessarily.

Cosmic tip: Make sure you are consuming a balanced diet.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Which model of a vehicle to buy next is something yet to decide on. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy having the last laugh as your love is proved to be stronger finally.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s too much work to complete to be focused in a bid to be systematic. Having leakages in the house repaired keeps you busy.

Cosmic tip: Choose food carefully while travelling.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Do check with the boss before making any changes to the agenda for a meeting. Unemployed Sagittarians get interview calls.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this new karmic cycle of abundance.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Don’t be impulsive about any decision today, even one about opting for a change of residence. Modify the diet as advised.

Cosmic tip: Wait out a situation till certain angles play themselves out.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some important papers you had mislaid are found, to your immense relief. Plans made suddenly may misfire.

Cosmic tip: Keep the mind and mood peaceful and happy while having meals.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This karmic cycle favours property matters of any kind. A pre-bedtime routine helps relax and be able to sleep easily.

Cosmic tip: Notice how karmic waves flowing around you increase peace and serenity.