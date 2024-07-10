Horoscope today, July 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 11.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Having given a loan to someone earlier; you know it won’t be returned. Exercise and get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get upset with someone’s request. Apologise for your inability to grant it.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Think about the universal truth; no one can give you true happiness; happiness is found within each person.
Cosmic tip: Don’t even think about a situation that can never manifest (you know it, too).
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
You’ve found just the right way to deal with someone who is over assertive and will not bend an inch once the mind is made up.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared with a plausible argument.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A one-week trip overseas for work can double up as a small break. Some disturbing news is received, (it can be resolved).
Cosmic tip: Be the unruffled and peaceful person at home.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Reworking the scheduled is necessary since two meetings have to be re-scheduled for another day and time..
Cosmic tip: Deal with electronic glitches calmly. Wait till it is fixed.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be aware who is an energy vampire in the guise of being sweet and caring. Drive carefully, but don’t blow the horn unnecessarily.
Cosmic tip: Make sure you are consuming a balanced diet.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Which model of a vehicle to buy next is something yet to decide on. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy having the last laugh as your love is proved to be stronger finally.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s too much work to complete to be focused in a bid to be systematic. Having leakages in the house repaired keeps you busy.
Cosmic tip: Choose food carefully while travelling.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Do check with the boss before making any changes to the agenda for a meeting. Unemployed Sagittarians get interview calls.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this new karmic cycle of abundance.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Don’t be impulsive about any decision today, even one about opting for a change of residence. Modify the diet as advised.
Cosmic tip: Wait out a situation till certain angles play themselves out.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Some important papers you had mislaid are found, to your immense relief. Plans made suddenly may misfire.
Cosmic tip: Keep the mind and mood peaceful and happy while having meals.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
This karmic cycle favours property matters of any kind. A pre-bedtime routine helps relax and be able to sleep easily.
Cosmic tip: Notice how karmic waves flowing around you increase peace and serenity.