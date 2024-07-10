Breaking News
Guilty won't be spared, strict action will be taken against them: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 557 farmers ended lives in 6 months this year in Amravati division
Aaditya Thackeray seeks 'bulldozer justice' in matter, meets victim's kin
Navi Mumbai man looted of Rs 13 lakh; 7 held
Nine-year-old falls to death from third floor of Kandivali building
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today July 11 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, July 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 11 July,2024 03:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, July 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, July 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 11.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Having given a loan to someone earlier; you know it won’t be returned. Exercise and get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get upset with someone’s request. Apologise for your inability to grant it.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Think about the universal truth; no one can give you true happiness; happiness is found within each person. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t even think about a situation that can never manifest (you know it, too).


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
You’ve found just the right way to deal with someone who is over assertive and will not bend an inch once the mind is made up.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared with a plausible argument.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A one-week trip overseas for work can double up as a small break. Some disturbing news is received,  (it can be resolved). 
Cosmic tip: Be the unruffled and peaceful person at home.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Reworking the scheduled is necessary since two meetings have to be re-scheduled for another day and time.. 
Cosmic tip: Deal with electronic glitches calmly. Wait till it is fixed.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be aware who is an energy vampire in the guise of being sweet and caring. Drive carefully, but don’t blow the horn unnecessarily.  
Cosmic tip: Make sure you are consuming a balanced diet.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Which model of a vehicle to buy next is something yet to decide on. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy having the last laugh as your love is proved to be stronger finally.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s too much work to complete to be focused in a bid to be systematic. Having leakages in the house repaired keeps you busy.
Cosmic tip: Choose food carefully while travelling.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Do check with the boss before making any changes to the agenda for a meeting. Unemployed Sagittarians get interview calls.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this new karmic cycle of abundance. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Don’t be impulsive about any decision today, even one about opting for a change of residence. Modify the diet as advised. 
Cosmic tip: Wait out a situation till certain angles play themselves out.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Some important papers you had mislaid are found, to your immense relief. Plans made suddenly may misfire. 
Cosmic tip: Keep the mind and mood peaceful and happy while having meals.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
This karmic cycle favours property matters of any kind. A pre-bedtime routine helps relax and be able to sleep easily. 
Cosmic tip: Notice how karmic waves flowing around you increase peace and serenity.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK