Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, July 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A change of residence is revealed for some. Those planning to travel may have to change the departure date.

Cosmic tip: Choose your own path to walk on: not what is advised by others.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Channeling energy in the right direction draws in a positive karmic cycle. Someone who had behaved badly now wants to make amends.

Cosmic tip: Celebrate the joy of living. Practise present moment awareness.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Have facts, figures and data available before going in for a meeting. Regularly get enough sleep to have a rested mind.

Cosmic tip: Wisely invest where there is maximum profit and minimum risk.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A decision taken and followed up with action has not been given adequate thought. Think again.

Cosmic tip: Flow wisely and calmly in a karmic cycle which is a part of life and living.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

News received sounds too good to be true. Maintain a practical mind-set as you try to decipher the facts and truth.

Cosmic tip: Create awareness, have an attitude of gratitude to incur positive karmas.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Making decisions based on facts ensure the right ones are pursued. Update work skills to better career prospects.

Cosmic tip: Don’t drive your vehicle today as you may be a target of road rage.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Family only has your good at heart when some advice is given. Do consume healthy food.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time of emotional fulfillment and personal enrichment which is a gift from the universe.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Think unemotionally if wanting to pursue further studies overseas. You are neither happy nor sad when good news comes in.

Cosmic tip: Alter or change habits you know cause karmic blips in life.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those expecting a raise in salary/ a promotion are disappointed (it is only delayed, not cancelled).

Cosmic tip: With consciousness and awareness, try to keep a balance between what could be and what is.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A choice made upsets a few people, but that’s what you want. Regularly update technology skills and popular trends.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully glide in this karmic cycle of new opportunities coming your way.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The mind goes into relief mode when work is completed on time.

Cosmic tip: Let go of this melancholy and regret. Think about how your life gets better and better as time goes by.



