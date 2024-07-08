Breaking News
Horoscope today July 9 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, July 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 09 July,2024 04:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, July 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, July 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 9.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
All seems to be going well, especially at work, which was slightly over busy and troubling for a day. Two friends phone to share some good news.
Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to be spontaneous.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
With a positive mindset to spur you on, even the most challenging job is easily done. Don’t let ego get involved when speaking to a respected person. 
Cosmic tip: Calmly accept unavoidable delays today.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Heady with power and an upward ascending karmic cycle; you come down to earth suddenly and dramatically. Avoid this by giving orders politely and carefully.
Cosmic tip: Keep investment decisions stable and traditional.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Conversation with an elder (though more one-sided), skids to an untimely halt. That’s the end of it for today. Take care of health. 
Cosmic tip: Focus on the present moment with a peaceful mind.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
News from family living overseas is encouraging, but it’s still too early to plan a trip for various reasons. 
Cosmic tip: Keep facial expression bland when disagreeing with someone.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep a topic on hold if uncomfortable about discussing it. A matter involving real estate is finally settled. Health is good.  
Cosmic tip: Plans made by someone else without consulting you are nixed immediately.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
There comes a time when there’s a feeling of friends avoiding you. Do honest soul searching to pinpoint why this is so. 
Cosmic tip: Move one step back peacefully instead of incurring negative karma.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Stepping out of your comfort zone opens a different vista of shimmering colours and experiences. News received is worrying, but worrying won’t help.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from speculative investments.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Turn a deaf ear to arguments, exchanging inane news and long coffee breaks. There’s too much work.
Cosmic tip: Write down a list of jobs to be completed, so you don’t forget any of them. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Much as you miss extended family at times, but you know what happens when all of you do meet. Wait for developments before signing a contract. 
Cosmic tip: Swerve away from an easy temptation.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A morning meeting is postponed; luckily you know this well in advance so another client can be given that time. 
Cosmic tip: Invest positive energy into work. Don’t complain of not getting your due.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
You are full of energy, feeling the ability to tackle anything life casually tosses in your path. 
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge life usually has some surprises up it’s sleeve. Not knowing is half the fun.

