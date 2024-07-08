Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, July 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

All seems to be going well, especially at work, which was slightly over busy and troubling for a day. Two friends phone to share some good news.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to be spontaneous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

With a positive mindset to spur you on, even the most challenging job is easily done. Don’t let ego get involved when speaking to a respected person.

Cosmic tip: Calmly accept unavoidable delays today.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Heady with power and an upward ascending karmic cycle; you come down to earth suddenly and dramatically. Avoid this by giving orders politely and carefully.

Cosmic tip: Keep investment decisions stable and traditional.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Conversation with an elder (though more one-sided), skids to an untimely halt. That’s the end of it for today. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Focus on the present moment with a peaceful mind.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

News from family living overseas is encouraging, but it’s still too early to plan a trip for various reasons.

Cosmic tip: Keep facial expression bland when disagreeing with someone.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep a topic on hold if uncomfortable about discussing it. A matter involving real estate is finally settled. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Plans made by someone else without consulting you are nixed immediately.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There comes a time when there’s a feeling of friends avoiding you. Do honest soul searching to pinpoint why this is so.

Cosmic tip: Move one step back peacefully instead of incurring negative karma.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Stepping out of your comfort zone opens a different vista of shimmering colours and experiences. News received is worrying, but worrying won’t help.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from speculative investments.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Turn a deaf ear to arguments, exchanging inane news and long coffee breaks. There’s too much work.

Cosmic tip: Write down a list of jobs to be completed, so you don’t forget any of them.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Much as you miss extended family at times, but you know what happens when all of you do meet. Wait for developments before signing a contract.

Cosmic tip: Swerve away from an easy temptation.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A morning meeting is postponed; luckily you know this well in advance so another client can be given that time.

Cosmic tip: Invest positive energy into work. Don’t complain of not getting your due.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

You are full of energy, feeling the ability to tackle anything life casually tosses in your path.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge life usually has some surprises up it’s sleeve. Not knowing is half the fun.