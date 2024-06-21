Horoscope today, June 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An email received is very interesting but also brings up so many unanswered questions. Try not to carry grudges; or genuinely forgive and reconcile.

Cosmic tip: Control these agitated emotions.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A breakthrough in career was completely unplanned. This is how you like to live life—easy going and uncomplicated.

Cosmic tip: Follow through with a decision, provided it’s right according to karma.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Putting up speed breakers consciously makes no sense, especially since this is a positive karmic cycle beginning.

Cosmic tip: Don’t knowingly inhibit ambitions.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Receiving a job offer from overseas is a shock. Make sure it’s authentic.

Cosmic tip: Have a good time at the party, forgetting all the work waiting for you at the office on Monday.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A better understanding with your spouse/partner brings relief and a surge of passionate love. Look past superficial benefits in a new job.

Cosmic tip: Treat any issue/problem with a practical mindset.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Deal priority-wise with chores and other jobs to be completed. Being self-sufficient and independent works best.

Cosmic tip: Do rest if feeling slightly tired and consult your doctor about it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Well thought out long term savings are made. Practise what you want to say before saying it.

Cosmic tip: Have positive expectations which send the right energy into the universe, drawing in what’s needed.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Rushing into a new business venture prematurely may bring it to a standstill within three months. Study the market carefully before going ahead with it.

Cosmic tip: Eat healthy food that energises.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Potential opportunities may or may not materialise, so keep hopes and anticipations on hold for now.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge a truth you continue hiding from, hoping it will go away.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Use people’s manipulative tactics as learning lessons and how to trust carefully. Being gullible doesn’t pay.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge that a decision taken was avoidance even under existing circumstances.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Important news is received which requires changing plans immediately. Tap into heightened creativity to deal with this.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy lunch with a friend.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Spending time at home with family is the best way to spend the day according to you.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this peaceful and slow moving life which is an expected karmic cycle after hectic activity.