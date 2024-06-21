Horoscope today, June 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 22.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
An email received is very interesting but also brings up so many unanswered questions. Try not to carry grudges; or genuinely forgive and reconcile.
Cosmic tip: Control these agitated emotions.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A breakthrough in career was completely unplanned. This is how you like to live life—easy going and uncomplicated.
Cosmic tip: Follow through with a decision, provided it’s right according to karma.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Putting up speed breakers consciously makes no sense, especially since this is a positive karmic cycle beginning.
Cosmic tip: Don’t knowingly inhibit ambitions.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Receiving a job offer from overseas is a shock. Make sure it’s authentic.
Cosmic tip: Have a good time at the party, forgetting all the work waiting for you at the office on Monday.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A better understanding with your spouse/partner brings relief and a surge of passionate love. Look past superficial benefits in a new job.
Cosmic tip: Treat any issue/problem with a practical mindset.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Deal priority-wise with chores and other jobs to be completed. Being self-sufficient and independent works best.
Cosmic tip: Do rest if feeling slightly tired and consult your doctor about it.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Well thought out long term savings are made. Practise what you want to say before saying it.
Cosmic tip: Have positive expectations which send the right energy into the universe, drawing in what’s needed.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Rushing into a new business venture prematurely may bring it to a standstill within three months. Study the market carefully before going ahead with it.
Cosmic tip: Eat healthy food that energises.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Potential opportunities may or may not materialise, so keep hopes and anticipations on hold for now.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge a truth you continue hiding from, hoping it will go away.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Use people’s manipulative tactics as learning lessons and how to trust carefully. Being gullible doesn’t pay.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge that a decision taken was avoidance even under existing circumstances.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Important news is received which requires changing plans immediately. Tap into heightened creativity to deal with this.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy lunch with a friend.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Spending time at home with family is the best way to spend the day according to you.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this peaceful and slow moving life which is an expected karmic cycle after hectic activity.