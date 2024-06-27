Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A little diplomacy is needed with your boss even though you have some super ideas. Get enough sleep at night to feel healthier.

Cosmic tip: Don’t absorb other people’s stress. Consciously breathe it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those opting for a new career have finally zeroed in on what would be best suited.

Cosmic tip: Give eyes some rest by closing them regularly for a few minutes at a time.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The karmic wheel of fortune begins to move in your favour. Be extra careful not to repeat past mistakes.

Cosmic tip: Think about the people, pets and things you need to be grateful for.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Stay away from a complicated situation because you want to be proved right or to strengthen the emotional connection. Be aware.

Cosmic tip: Help as many people as you can to increase universal blessings.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Train your mind to feel happier by thinking about a memory or a situation that brought so much laughter and happiness. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Try music therapy whenever feeling tired/ stressed.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A softer attitude brings results quicker. Don’t get talked into doing something that makes you uncomfortable.

Cosmic tip: Eat healthy food to remain healthy. Don’t waste precious moments in a mind-set of regret.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Clearly decide what it is that you actually want and then pursue it with single-minded determination, but remain relaxed.

Cosmic tip: Let go of primary fears, learning to trust in the goodness of life.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new contract/ project signed still needs discussion till there is total clarity. Relationships can improve with conscious nurturing and being understanding and peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Gratefully recognize a miracle when you experience it.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Work just seems to be coming in never ending waves, which is good (because of the income), but very tiring and stressful.

Cosmic tip: Place energy into living as simple a life as possible.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Having confidence in your beliefs and actions makes a hectic day actually enjoyable, and which brings fulfilment. Having dinner with family is fun.

Cosmic tip: Exercise regularly to have a fit body and mind.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Receiving compliments for work is karmic justice, which makes you feel so good and appreciated. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Practice generosity of the mind, sharing your knowledge and things with those you love.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

What you’ve been wishing and praying for manifests, but not in the manner expected. Hold onto these leadership qualities that take you ahead.

Cosmic tip: Accept whatever God/ the universe rewards with a grateful heart.



