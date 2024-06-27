Breaking News
WR to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir, check details
Maharashtra budget 2024: Dairy farmers protest near Vidhan Bhavan; seek Rs 34 per litre for hybrid cow milk
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today June 29 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, June 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 29 June,2024 12:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, June 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, June 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 29.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A little diplomacy is needed with your boss even though you have some super ideas. Get enough sleep at night to feel healthier.
Cosmic tip: Don’t absorb other people’s stress. Consciously breathe it out.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Those opting for a new career have finally zeroed in on what would be best suited.
Cosmic tip: Give eyes some rest by closing them regularly for a few minutes at a time.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The karmic wheel of fortune begins to move in your favour. Be extra careful not to repeat past mistakes.
Cosmic tip: Think about the people, pets and things you need to be grateful for.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Stay away from a complicated situation because you want to be proved right or to strengthen the emotional connection. Be aware.
Cosmic tip: Help as many people as you can to increase universal blessings.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Train your mind to feel happier by thinking about a memory or a situation that brought so much laughter and happiness. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Try music therapy whenever feeling tired/ stressed.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A softer attitude brings results quicker. Don’t get talked into doing something that makes you uncomfortable.
Cosmic tip: Eat healthy food to remain healthy. Don’t waste precious moments in a mind-set of regret.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Clearly decide what it is that you actually want and then pursue it with single-minded determination, but remain relaxed.
Cosmic tip: Let go of primary fears, learning to trust in the goodness of life.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new contract/ project signed still needs discussion till there is total clarity. Relationships can improve with conscious nurturing and being understanding and peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Gratefully recognize a miracle when you experience it.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Work just seems to be coming in never ending waves, which is good (because of the income), but very tiring and stressful.
Cosmic tip: Place energy into living as simple a life as possible.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Having confidence in your beliefs and actions makes a hectic day actually enjoyable, and which brings fulfilment. Having dinner with family is fun.
Cosmic tip: Exercise regularly to have a fit body and mind.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Receiving compliments for work is karmic justice, which makes you feel so good and appreciated. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Practice generosity of the mind, sharing your knowledge and things with those you love.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
What you’ve been wishing and praying for manifests, but not in the manner expected. Hold onto these leadership qualities that take you ahead.
Cosmic tip: Accept whatever God/ the universe rewards with a grateful heart.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK