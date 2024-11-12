Horoscope today, November 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Work according to priority as multi-tasking creates more delays and confusion. A friend from whom you had created a distance- calls.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of feelings and what intuition says or warns you about.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Study investment opportunities before investing money. Being roped in to conduct a seminar is a big compliment.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in time consuming arguments which don’t go anywhere or solve anything.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An initial meeting with a potential client goes surprisingly well. Singles enter the marriage dasha. Work on improving communication in personal and professional life.

Cosmic tip: Update methods of working that bring positive results.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Paying attention to equation with colleagues, especially those you don’t like is a lesson in psychology and how the mind works.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that less is more where words are concerned.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Life is good, though in many ways this is a day of endings and new beginnings which you remember all your life.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully. Reach the station/ airport in time if travelling.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Handling restrictive circumstances carefully, not over stepping boundaries helps have some control over a situation. Regularly eat home cooked food.

Cosmic tip: Make sure reactions aren’t contrary to the kind of personality you have.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Consciously try to break away from negative family patterns to live in an aura of peace and serenity. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Make a relationship decision after considering all angles and long-term outcomes.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Making an effort to re-connect with your partner can revive fires of love and desire once more. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Use precious time in more meaningful ways. Don’t dwell on unimportant issues.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Dedication and hard work show results with a raise in salary or promotion. Problems can be impetus for change and growth.

Cosmic tip: Be practical and efficient when dealing with an uncommon problem at work.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Wanting to be in control at all times could work against you as vibes are of someone stubborn and set in views.

Cosmic tip: Flow gracefully in this different kind of a karmic cycle.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A change of approach towards colleagues leads to a more harmonious work environment. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give in to popular opinion. Stay with what is ethically right according to you.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

It’s not a good idea to get into a relationship when already committed to someone. Don’t complicate life any more. Be aware.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be so diplomatic that it works to your disadvantage.