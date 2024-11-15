Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, November 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Take a break from wanting life to evolve how you want it to.

Cosmic tip: Allow someone who wants to walk away, do so. This opens space for someone better to enter your life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A legality regarding property is priority. A longed-for wish comes true. Live in the moment: enjoy this karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Light the way for family and friends with your wisdom and practical advice.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Whatever decisions made come back threefold: be careful. Don’t use shopping sprees as panacea for stress.

Cosmic tip: Keep the mind open to all possibilities as you never know the direction life will take.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Suspecting two people of spreading untrue stories about you proves to be wrong (not that you believed it). Trust, only if actions complement words.

Cosmic tip: Simplify life if involved in an emotional triangle.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Receiving news that requires action to be taken now is so annoying as it’s been such a busy day. Maintain an understanding attitude towards a friend.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic when facing conflict at work.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You are never unfair to anyone, but at times actions give that impression. Understand, your life is a result of actions and reactions.

Cosmic tip: Cautiously explain your point of view without revealing too much.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some need to update computer skills. An elder may need to be taken for some check-ups. A decision taken in haste still comes to haunt.

Cosmic tip: Put the past firmly behind you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Health improves as dietary changes are adhered to regularly. Optimism and acceptance run hand in hand as you deal with newer responsibilities.

Cosmic tip: Improve your own relationship. Don’t worry about other people’s relationships.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Leave behind a harmful habit (you benefit from it in a great manner). Do help a new colleague to settle into new office routines.

Cosmic tip: Choose one between two enticing situations in hand.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be loving to attract similar energy patterns, being accepting and non-judgmental. Enjoy the joyride with a friend who drives to a nearby town for work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make emotional choices. Keep priorities in check.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Not everyone has an ulterior motive, so be aware of body language and words used.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful the universe warned you about an impending crisis by sending an SOS via intuition.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

It’s frustrating when you are being so loving and that special person so aloof and unemotional.

Cosmic tip: Take time off to decide the next course of action or where you want to steer life.