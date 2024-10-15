Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, October 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Life is on hold for today as many plans are changed around to accommodate a most important event. Clients appreciate total dedication.

Cosmic tip: Give top quality work; this is the best business plan.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Make some property work to be completed top priority. A change of residence by choice is revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead with a positive mindset as life gets re-juggled by the universe.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Life passes through a series of karmic cycles, some which take you up and some down. An upward moving karmic cycle begins by afternoon.

Cosmic tip: Be minimalistic. Ask yourself ‘why?’ before you buy.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being extra disciplined today is important (you will know why as the day moves ahead). Those in a new relationship walk a fragile path.

Cosmic tip: Make time to attend a friend’s dinner party.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Gone are the days when a phone call from someone special make the heart beat faster. Now it makes no difference. A holiday proves to be very enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Be productive. Not busy.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Habitually delivering more than what’s expected keeps the boss and client happy.

Cosmic tip: Don’t place yourself in an awkward position where anything you say is taken in the opposite manner.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Having the ability to read between the lines comes in handy with a smooth talker who says one word but means something else.

Cosmic tip: Provide conditions in which the team can learn.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Feeling a little let down in this karmic cycle of being in a temporary time warp ends soon. Do drink enough water during the day.

Cosmic tip: Consider every opportunity and idea that emerges.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Tread carefully since there’s a chance of getting taken for a ride by someone who seems so trustworthy. A slow-moving morning speeds up soon.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore a respiratory issue, however slight.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A new friend is quite chatty and amusing to spend time with, but you don’t want to get too close too soon. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Consider having cosmetic refurbishing done at home.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Starting a new business seems like an unwise decision. Concentrate on the present one.

Cosmic tip: Learn and then practise stress management techniques on a daily basis.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

All through this time of disagreeing with each other, you’ve been rooting for an idea that seems workable, in your favour.

Cosmic tip: Don’t emotionally or mentally manipulate someone who loves you.