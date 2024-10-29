Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today October 30 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, October 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 30 October,2024 02:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, October 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, October 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 30.


AriesAries   
March 21 – April 20
A family dilemma is discussed till threadbare and no solution comes forth. Sleep on it; a solution appears  as you wake up tomorrow. 
Cosmic tip: Forgive and be careful whom you trust in future.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A wish manifests; now there is something else which is more important in the general scheme of things. 
Cosmic tip: Take whatever is repeated with a pinch of salt, as it doesn’t interest you.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s plenty happening for you to be joyful about. The good part is these are aspects of life most important to you.
Cosmic tip: Deal tactfully, truthfully and honestly with a younger family member.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A phone call early morning is harbinger of good news which makes the entire day feel like walking in a haze of happiness. 
Cosmic tip: Spend exclusive time with the love of your life.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Constructive criticism clears the air, though initially vibes are quite strong.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from negative thoughts. What was conveyed was the truth when you think about it minus the ego getting involved.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A more positive karmic cycle commences with a breakthrough in negotiations. Sure, treat yourself to a bauble you have wanted for a while. 
Cosmic tip: Only eat foods that you know agree with you.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Staying the way you are or think, is self-limiting. Enhance what you know; it needs to be worked on. 
Cosmic tip: Spend exclusive time together in the evening for a change, shunning socializing and calls.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Be open to new insights when discussing the future with family as there a plethora of other choices to consider. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Polite interaction sorts out an issue quickly and seamlessly.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
An opportunity to work overseas is a huge temptation to accept. A celebration in the family is enjoyable, if very tiring. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware the grass always looks greener on the other side.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A new friend may turn out to be quite irritating once the friendship continues for two months. 
Cosmic tip: Be sure about what you don’t want. Past experiences have taught you a lot.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Signing up a new overseas client is cause for celebration. It’s like the Celestial Ones have personally answered your desires. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you eat and where.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
What can’t be changed has to be endured. What’s visible is the tip of the iceberg, so be prepared.
Cosmic tip: Be ready for receiving karmic justice that is under way at the moment.

