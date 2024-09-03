Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s been years since you last heard from a friend, so it’s quite surprising when you do. Learn a new hobby.

Cosmic tip: Don’t step back into a nostalgic and regretful frame of mind.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

What you want can manifest if you practise being patient and diplomatic about the issue. Income gradually increases for some.

Cosmic tip: Don’t even take up a trivial matter that’s irritating you to distraction.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It’s alarming when your spouse/ partner who is generally easy going suddenly begins getting irritated at, by the smallest issue.

Cosmic tip: Keep accounts in order. There may be an enquiry from Income-Tax authorities.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Get a second opinion about a legal matter to make certain advice given is correct. A friend phones.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make it so obvious you don’t believe a word of explanation being offered.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The future depends on what we do in the present, so be certain positive actions are being done. An elder needs to take better care of health.

Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love to receive it.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Willingly helping colleagues when they require assistance, or guidance, is the secret to your overall popularity.

Cosmic tip: Become what you want to be by making necessary changes, working towards the goal gradually.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Renewing government contracts or getting permissions is a long drawn out process. Be patient. Meeting friends for dinner is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Reassure the person of your love, not keeping him/ her guessing.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being compassionate and understanding helps come closer to people you care for. Those pursuing a legal case could opt for arbitration. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Tap into the creative side of the brain.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A work related trip that’s combined with a mini holiday is fun. An incident is unforgettable.

Cosmic tip: Remember, experience is the hardest teacher. It gives the test first and the lesson later.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Carefully consider a job offer, not rushing into accepting or declining either. Family wants to drive to the nearest hill station over the weekend (you aren’t keen).

Cosmic tip: Make quality time for family.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A plan of action undergoes some changes before the meeting. Familiarize yourself with it. Control your anger though situation is annoying.

Cosmic tip: Be thankful, having an attitude of gratitude for all blessings received.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Approach work with a joyful attitude, being grateful for having a job. A new acquaintance seems smitten by you.

Cosmic tip: Don’t miss an opportunity at work just because it appears to be trivial.