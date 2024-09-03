Breaking News
Updated on: 04 September,2024 02:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, September 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 4.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
It’s been years since you last heard from a friend, so it’s quite surprising when you do. Learn a new hobby. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t step back into a nostalgic and regretful frame of mind.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
What you want can manifest if you practise being patient and diplomatic about the issue. Income gradually increases for some.
Cosmic tip: Don’t even take up a trivial matter that’s irritating you to distraction.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
It’s alarming when your spouse/ partner who is generally easy going suddenly begins getting irritated at, by the smallest issue. 
Cosmic tip: Keep accounts in order. There may be an enquiry from Income-Tax authorities.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Get a second opinion about a legal matter to make certain advice given is correct. A friend phones.
Cosmic tip: Don’t make it so obvious you don’t believe a word of explanation being offered. 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The future depends on what we do in the present, so be certain positive actions are being done. An elder needs to take better care of health. 
Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love to receive it.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Willingly helping colleagues when they require assistance, or guidance, is the secret to your overall popularity. 
Cosmic tip: Become what you want to be by making necessary changes, working towards the goal gradually.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Renewing government contracts or getting permissions is a long drawn out process. Be patient. Meeting friends for dinner is enjoyable. 
Cosmic tip: Reassure the person of your love, not keeping him/ her guessing.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being compassionate and understanding  helps come closer to people you care for. Those pursuing a legal case could opt for arbitration. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Tap into the creative side of the brain.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A work related trip that’s combined with a mini holiday is fun. An incident is unforgettable. 
Cosmic tip: Remember, experience is the hardest teacher. It gives the test first and the lesson later.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Carefully consider a job offer, not rushing into accepting or declining either. Family wants to drive to the nearest hill station over the weekend (you aren’t keen). 
Cosmic tip: Make quality time for family.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A plan of action undergoes some changes before the meeting. Familiarize yourself with it. Control your anger though situation is annoying.
Cosmic tip: Be thankful, having an attitude of gratitude for all blessings received.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Approach work with a joyful attitude, being grateful for having a job. A new acquaintance seems smitten by you.
Cosmic tip: Don’t miss an opportunity at work just because it appears to be trivial.

