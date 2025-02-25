Arrest of Bangladeshi couple in Borivli revealed the intricate network of how cow herders on Indian side of the border assist the infiltration

The interrogation of a Bangladeshi couple arrested by the Borivli police during a routine check on Saturday revealed how cow herders are assisting Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter India disguised as shepherds along the Hakimpur border. Hakimpur is a village in West Bengal, that’s located on the India-Bangladesh border. The border is marked by a narrow body of water that’s less than 50 metres wide.

Under the guidance of Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde and Police Inspector Pradeep Kale, a team led by PSI Pramod Nimbalkar, attached to the Anti-Terror Cell (ATC) of Borivli police station, arrested 30-year-old Bangladeshi national Erasul Shaikh from Borivli market. Later, his wife Priya Shaikh, 29, was also taken into custody.

“The couple had been residing in a rented house in Nalasopara. Shaikh entered India in 2012, while his wife Priya arrived in 2016. Shaikh was involved in the scrap business, purchasing scrap materials by traveling across Mumbai and Palghar districts. We have recovered an Aadhaar card and a PAN card from him,” said a police officer.

“He initially entered India disguised as a herder. Several of his and his wife’s relatives live in Kolkata. After reaching India, he obtained a SIM card in Kolkata before travelling to Mumbai for work. Later, he called his wife to join him,” said the police officer.

Shaikh further disclosed that his brother-in-law had previously entered India and stayed for over a decade, acquiring all the necessary documents to establish himself as an Indian citizen. He fraudulently obtained an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank account, and even an Indian driving license. He worked as a transport vehicle driver in India.

“After arriving in Mumbai, Shaikh lived with his brother-in-law. Within a short time, he began earning a good income and eventually called his wife to join him. However, their nine-year-old daughter remained in Bangladesh with her grandmother,” said the police officer.

“While living with his brother-in-law, Shaikh became addicted to drugs. During a police raid related to drug dealing, he was found at the scene and arrested along with the main accused. His wife later secured his bail,” said the police officer. “Believing he would never be caught, he continued his activities without fear. The money he earned was sent to Bangladesh through his wife’s relatives to support their child’s education,” said the officer.

According to Shaikh, residents near the border frequently purchase SIM cards from Kolkata, as cellular towers in the region provide network coverage on both sides. Many people living in Bangladesh border villages possess SIM cards from both countries. While SIM cards from other Indian states incur roaming charges, Kolkata-issued SIM cards do not, making them a preferred choice for use on both sides of the border. “We have arrested the couple and produced them before the court. They are in police custody and further investigation is underway,” said another officer.