Passengers of an IndiGo flight from the city to Doha waited inside the aircraft for more than four hours as the flight was delayed due to a technical issue on Sunday, reported PTI.

Some passengers took to social media to complain about the long flight delay and that they had to wait for long. The Mumbai-Doha flight was to take off on Sunday early morning.

Passengers were inside the aircraft for more than four hours before they deplaned.

The flight is now expected to take off later in the day from the Mumbai airport, sources in the know told PTI.

IndiGo said its flight 6E 1303, operating from Mumbai to Doha, was delayed due to a technical reason, reported PTI.

"The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays," the airline said in a statement, reported PTI.

While apologising for the inconvenience, IndiGo said its airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements.

On Sunday morning, a passenger on X said the Mumbai-Doha flight was stuck for four hours due to a technical problem and that the immigration authority was not giving permission to offload the passengers.

The airline also said passengers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination, it added.

The press statement from IndiGo Airlines reads, "IndiGo flight 6E 1303 operating from Mumbai to Doha was delayed due to a technical reason. Our airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements. The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays. The customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination. IndiGo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to its customers," reported ANI.

Earlier on September 7, IndiGo Airlines issued an apology after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioned and led to chaotic conditions in the aircraft.

Responding to the entire matter, sources within IndiGo stated that the AC was functioning properly, but a temperature shift caused the cabin to heat up, leading to panic among the passengers.

"We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024," read a press statement from the airlines, reported ANI.

The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation," added the statement, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)