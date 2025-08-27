Mumbai’s oldest Ganesh mandal, Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaon, celebrates its 133rd Ganeshotsav this year, blending tradition, history, and community spirit. Despite upcoming redevelopment, residents vow to continue festivities at the site, honouring Lokmanya Tilak’s vision and passing down the eco-friendly

The narrow lanes of Girgaon are brimming with mixed emotions. At Keshavji Naik Chawl, Mumbai’s oldest Ganpati mandal , the walls may soon come down to make way for redevelopment, but the spirit of togetherness that has lasted here for over a century refuses to fade. With redevelopment plans on the fast track, the chawl’s residents will soon have to leave their homes and shift to transit or rental houses. However, they vowed that they would come together every year and celebrate the festival in this very spot.

“This place not only holds traditional importance but also has historical value. This was the place where Bal Gangadhar Tilak began his revolutionary movement. And as citizens of free India, we must honour this by ensuring traditions survive, and that’s what we have been doing for decades,” said 65-year-old Jyotsna Ketkar, who has been living here for the past 45 years.

Jyotsna Ketkar, resident who believes tradition must be upheld; (right) residents fixing a picture of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Back in 1893, when Lokmanya Tilak installed the first public Ganesh idol at Keshavji Naik Chawl, he had more in mind than initiating a ritual. Under the British Raj, public gatherings were frowned upon, often banned. Tilak used the festival as a way to bring people together through bhajans, cultural programmes, and fiery speeches that sparked the idea of Swaraj. What began here spread like wildfire, inspiring other chawls and towns to organise their own Ganeshotsavs. Today, when crores of people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi across India and the world, its roots still trace back to this modest Girgaon courtyard.

Swarajya to Surajya

The stories of nationalism may inspire pride, but for the residents, the festival is woven into their daily lives. From childhood memories of rehearsing plays and bhajans, to adults staying up late to decorate the mandap, Ganeshotsav here is a family affair that stretches across generations.

“I was born here 55 years ago. From what my parents have told me and what I have witnessed for over five decades now, the only thing that has changed is the motive behind the festival — from Swarajya to Surajya. When Lokmanya Tilak started the festival, the purpose was to obtain independence; now it is to keep this traditionally independent, rich country beautiful for generations to come,” said Kumar Walekar, a resident of the chawl.

Walekar added that the only noticeable change is that the fiery speeches of Tilak have been supplanted by lectures delivered by experts from various fields. “The rest — the bhajans, cultural programmes — continue to be a part of our celebrations,” he added.

Ketkar, echoing Walekar, told mid-day that amidst the massive commercialisation, Keshavji Naik Chawl’s Ganeshotsav celebrations stand out with their simplicity and purpose. “The idol is a two-foot-tall eco-friendly one made with Shaadu maati. The decorations are minimalist and traditional. What makes it extraordinary is not scale but meaning,” she said.

‘Bappa stays here’

Residents stated that even if they live apart once their homes undergo redevelopment, the mandal will ensure that the festival is celebrated at the site of Keshavji Naik Chawl. “Whatever permissions are needed, we are ready to apply for them. But the Ganpati idol will be brought here, and, though small in scale, the festival will be celebrated at this very location even during the construction process. The space holds importance for us, and we are confident that the authorities will also understand that,” said Walekar.

Generation next

On Tuesday, it was evident that the youth were equally enthusiastic about the festival and seemed to grasp the importance of carrying forward the legacy of Keshavji Naik Chawl, as even school children were seen helping the elderly. “No one ever told us to take up any responsibility. Being born here, it came naturally to us. In the same way, it has naturally been inculcated in our children. Without any hesitation, we and our children will keep the tradition alive and with the same dignity as it has been for the last 133 years,” said 39-year-old Mukund Kale.