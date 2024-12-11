Man whose father was knocked down by BEST bus in 2021 speaks of ordeal victims’ families face

Ritesh Jalan’s father was hit by the bus while crossing the road

Reading about the horrific bus accident in Kurla West brought back memories for Ritesh Jalan, whose father passed away in a BEST bus accident at Cuffe Parade in December 2021. That bus was leased from private operators running on select routes.

At that time Cuffe Parad-ians reacted with anger, shock and grief upon hearing that regular walker Sanwarmal Jalan, 76, had gone out for a routine morning walk on December 23 when he got knocked down by a BEST bus while crossing a junction at Cuffe Parade. Though he was rushed to hospital, Jalan passed away.

His son Ritesh said, “My first thoughts on learning about the Kurla bus accident was about the families who will be grappling with the loss. During my dad’s time, I learnt about how life can take an unexpected and unfortunate turn in a couple of minutes. I know how that feels and that is why I first felt for the families.”

According to Ritesh, his father had left for his morning walk like he had been doing for three decades, only never to return home. “Similarly, those who have been killed here must have been out on routine work or regular schedules and their families will have to deal with their never coming back home,” he said.

Ritesh stated: “We went about our life post my dad’s death, busy with work and family. It has been challenging for my mother though. She has coped fairly well but has grown a little more reclusive. In the years when you need companionship the most, she has been left without a companion.”

Ritesh added that his father’s accident has made him very wary when walking on the roads. “I tell everybody to pay full attention to their surroundings. Do not be distracted even for a second. Walk on the pavement when you can. I ensure that people with me also use the pavement whenever possible and never ever look at the mobile phone while on the road.”

“It is also vital that public transport and heavy vehicles are equipped with the latest, hi-tech infra. These days when we are so tech savvy, maybe crash sensors etc. should be mandatorily fitted onto buses. I do not know the exact circumstances of this bus accident, but hi-tech is the way to minimise accidents,” he asserted. In the end though, Ritesh stressed that investigations may continue, “yet the pain and absolute devastation felt by the families cannot be adequately described.”