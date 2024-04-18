Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 BJP fields Union minister Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg seat
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP fields Union minister Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat

Updated on: 18 April,2024 12:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The coastal seat, currently represented by Vinayak Raut who is again the candidate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has not been contested by the BJP earlier

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP fields Union minister Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat

Narayan Rane. File Pic

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP fields Union minister Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat
x
00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday fielded Union minister Narayan Rane from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.


The coastal seat, currently represented by Vinayak Raut who is again the candidate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has not been contested by the BJP earlier.



Narayan Rane's son Nilesh Rane had won the seat in 2009 as the Congress candidate.

The MVA and the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, NCP led by Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are in a tough contest for the 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together and won 23 and 18 seats, respectively.

The 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to the polls in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4.

Meanwhile, campaigning for 102 parliamentary constituencies distributed across 21 states and Union territories, where voting will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19, concluded on Wednesday.

In the first phase, polling will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narayan rane bharatiya janata party ratnagiri sindhudurg maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK