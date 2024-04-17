Lok Sabha elections 2024: Divided Sena candidates lock horns for Yavatmal-Washim

Amid accusations of being ‘fake’, Shinde Sena candidate seen as an unknown in the region

Shinde Sena candidate Rajashree Patil meets Bhojla villagers while campaigning. Pic/Satej Shinde

In the Yavatmal-Washim battle for the Lok Sabha seat, it’s Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena. It’s a showdown between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), as both factions trade barbs, hurling accusations of being fake and traitorous at each other. The battleground is ablaze across every corner of the constituency as political titans, Sena UBT’s Sanjayrao Deshmukh and the Shinde faction’s Rajshri Patil, lock horns.

After delimitation, parts of erstwhile Yavatmal and Washim constituencies were merged to create a new Yavatmal-Washim segment. The Lok Sabha constituency was established in 2009. The region is characterised by its agricultural prowess, ancient temples, bustling tourist spots, commercial hubs, and industrial zones. Several historic forts dot the landscape, serving as focal points for tourism. Additionally, lush forests envelop certain areas, adding to the region's natural allure.

In the political landscape, Shiv Sena clinched victory in the inaugural elections of 2009, with Bhavna Gawli assuming the mantle of MP. Gawli remained at the helm until this year when she was replaced due to opposition from the BJP and prevailing anti-incumbency sentiments. Both the Yavatmal and Washim Lok Sabha seats were once strongholds of the Congress party. Historically, the Yavatmal seat was firmly held by Congress candidates from 1951 to 1991. Although the BJP secured victory in 1996, it lost the seat in 1998. However, in 2004, the BJP reclaimed the Yavatmal seat.

The Washim Lok Sabha seat was established in 1977, and since its inception, it was predominantly won by Congress. Notably, Ghulam Nabi Azad—a Kashmiri Muslim and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir—won twice from the Washim constituency. In the 1980 elections, he secured victory with a substantial margin of 1,51,378 votes. Azad was re-elected from Washim in the 1989 elections. Until 1991, Congress retained control of this seat. However, Shiv Sena emerged victorious in 1996, followed by Congress in 1998. Shiv Sena regained the seat in 1999 and 2004. Currently, the Yavatmal-Washim constituency has evolved into a Shiv Sena bastion. However, in the current election cycle, the battle is unfolding between candidates from the divided factions of the Shiv Sena.

Recap

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena fielded Bhavna Gawli from here. On the other hand, Congress had given a ticket to Shivajirao Moghe. In the elections, Bhavna had secured around 5.5 lakh votes while the Congress candidate got 3,84,089 votes, facing a defeat by around 93,000 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena's Gawli won this seat with 5,42,098 votes. Manikrao Thackeray of Congress stood second with 4,24,159 votes. In the 2014 elections, Gawli won with 4,77,905 votes. Moghe of Congress stood second with 3,84,089 votes.

Iski topi… uske sar

The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has nominated Rajashree Patil—wife of Hingoli MP Hemant Patil—as its candidate for the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Maharashtra, replacing the party's sitting MP Bhavana Gawli.

In Hingoli—located in central Maharashtra—the party opted to replace sitting MP Hemant Patil with Baburao Kadam-Kohlikar. Initially, the party had announced Patil's candidature in its first list, but later withdrew it following opposition from the local unit of its ally BJP. Kohlikar serves as the Hingoli district unit president of the Shiv Sena.

Despite the replacement, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that Gawli has not been abandoned and pledged to stand by her like a brother. According to sources, Gawali went incognito for the senior party leadership for a few days after the nominations were filed. While she was seen interacting with the media and other local activists, she reportedly kept away from the senior party leadership. However, after persuasion, Gawli agreed last week to set aside differences and campaign for Rajashree Patil—the official candidate chosen by Mahayuti for the constituency.

Gawli emphasised, “I am not one to sit over this or badmouth. I am a leader of the Shiv Sena and I will certainly work for the party and the official candidate fielded by Mahayuti. Moreover, I have been elected to Parliament not once or twice, but five times by the people of this constituency.”

In June 2022, Gawli was among the 13 MPs who switched from the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. Highlighting her longstanding association with the constituents, she added, “I have represented this constituency for the past 25 years. My connection with the people extends beyond politics… I will continue to work for the constituency and its people. I have given my word to the party chief, and I will offer my full support.”

A party worker in Yavatmal remarked, “The decision to drop Bhavna-tai was solely due to pressure from the BJP. It is regrettable, but the party leadership had to negotiate based on the seat-sharing process. Rajshri-tai is not originally from Yavatmal. Even though she claims her ancestral roots are here, how many people actually know her? She lacks a substantial track record in this area.”

In response, Rajshri Patil said, “I grew up here, received my early education here, and have been involved in numerous social and philanthropic activities. People are discerning; they are aware of these facts. I am not an outsider, despite the false allegations being spread against me. I do not need to prove my connection to this place.”

2009

Year Yavatmal-Washim constituency was formed