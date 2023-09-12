Snehalaya English Medium School in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has made it to the final three in the "Overcoming Adversity" category for its outstanding work in transforming the lives of children living with HIV/AIDS, as well as those from marginalized backgrounds

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra school named finalist for World's Best School Prizes 2023 x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Snehalaya English Medium School in Ahmednagar has made it to the final three Each winning school will receive a prize of USD 50,000 The Riverside School in Ahmedabad has also been selected as one of the top three finalists

Two Indian schools, one in Gujarat and another in Maharashtra, have been recognized as finalists for the prestigious annual World's Best School Prizes 2023. These awards acknowledge the exceptional contributions of schools in various categories, including Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives, especially in the context of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An independent international school in Gujarat and a charity school in Maharashtra are among worldwide institutions unveiled in London on Tuesday as finalists of the annual World's Best School Prizes 2023, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Riverside School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been selected as one of the top three finalists in the "Innovation" category for its pioneering and student-centric approach to education. They are known for their "I CAN pedagogical model" and the "Feel, Imagine, Do, Share (FIDS)" program, an online training platform widely used by schools globally. Riverside has had a significant impact on education by reaching 2 million children through the Design for Change School and training over 1,000 government school teachers in the FIDS framework.

Snehalaya English Medium School in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has made it to the final three in the "Overcoming Adversity" category for its outstanding work in transforming the lives of children living with HIV/AIDS, as well as those from marginalized backgrounds. Despite initial challenges in recruiting students from disadvantaged backgrounds, the school has successfully empowered students beyond the classroom, promoting inclusivity and breaking down stigmas associated with HIV/AIDS and sex work.

Also read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions in BKC for underground station, check details

Vikas Pota, the Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes, commended the leadership and vision of these Indian schools and their commitment to creating exceptional learning environments. He emphasized the importance of recognizing their expertise in a time when education is facing significant challenges worldwide.

The winners in each category will be chosen by an expert Judging Academy and announced in November. Each winning school will receive a prize of USD 50,000, with a total prize fund of USD 250,000 shared among them. In addition, a new "Community Choice Award" has been introduced, open to the 15 schools that make up the Top 3 finalists across all categories. The winning school in this category will receive membership to T4 Education's Best School to Work program.

These awards, established in 2022, aim to highlight the best practices of schools worldwide that are making a positive impact on students' lives and their communities. (With inputs from PTI)