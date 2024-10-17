Breaking News
Updated on: 17 October,2024 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The polls to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23

Representational Pic/File/iStock

In a significant boost ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, Mumbai’s suburban district has seen the registration of 122,919 new voters, the officials said on Thursday.


The registrations of the new voters suggests an active participation across various constituencies across the city in the upcoming polls, sources said.


The polls to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.


In Mumbai, there are a total of 36 assembly constituencies, of which 10 are located in the city, while the remaining 26 are in the suburban district.

Complete list of new voters in suburban Mumbai

Assembly Constituency Total Voters Male Female Transgender
Borivali (152) 5,730 3,059 2,671 0
Dhaisar (153) 4,169 2,274 1,895 0
Magathane (154) 4,462 2,520 1,942 0
Mulund (155) 4,558 2,464 2,094 0
Vikhroli (156) 3,515 1,991 1,524 0
Bhandup West (157) 5,064 2,833 2,231 0
Jogeshwari East (158) 4,560 2,494 2,066 0
Dindoshi (159) 5,129 3,027 2,102 0
Kandivali East (160) 5,332 3,020 2,311 1
Charkop (161) 5,193 2,945 2,248 0
Malad West (162) 7,278 4,098 3,180 0
Goregaon (163) 4,956 2,713 2,242 1
Varsova (164) 5,141 2,786 2,355 0
Andheri West (165) 4,322 2,293 2,029 0
Andheri East (166) 4,107 2,300 1,807 0
Vile Parle (167) 3,838 2,114 1,724 0
Chandivali (168) 8,585 4,977 3,608 0
Ghatkopar West (169) 4,609 2,647 1,962 0
Ghatkopar East (170) 3,725 2,052 1,673 0
Mankhurd Shivajinagar (171) 5,528 3,269 2,259 0
Anushakti Nagar (172) 4,209 2,391 1,818 0
Chembur (173) 2,955 1,617 1,338 0
Kurla (SC) (174) 5,372 3,028 2,344 0
Kalina (175) 2,995 1,693 1,302 0
Vandre East (176) 3,546 2,070 1,476 0
Vandre West (177) 4,041 2,147 1,893 1
Total 122,919 68,822 54,094 3

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Mumbai Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday spoke about the civic body's poll preparedness for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 and said that the citizens can register themselves on the voters' list for upcoming polls by Saturday, October 19.

He further said that the voters in Mumbai will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling booths at the time of voting during the next month's Maharashtra assembly elections.

(with inputs from Prasun Choudhari)

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

