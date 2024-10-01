The Maharashtra Chief Minister has instructed BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to immediately transfer the Dean of Nair Hospital, Sudhir Medhekar, to ensure impartiality in the investigation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took serious note of the recent case of sexual harassment at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Nair Hospital. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has ordered an in-depth inquiry to ensure justice for the victims.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has instructed BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to immediately transfer the Dean of Nair Hospital, Sudhir Medhekar, to ensure impartiality in the investigation. In addition, a Special Inquiry Committee will be established to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Safety measures to be strengthened

In his statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the gravity of such incidents, especially in the healthcare sector, where patients and staff must feel secure. “We cannot allow such incidents to take place in a sector that is responsible for saving lives. The safety and well-being of hospital staff and students are paramount, and we will ensure the strictest action is taken against the culprits,” said Eknath Shinde.

To prevent future incidents, the Maharashtra Chief Minister has also directed additional safety measures to be implemented at Nair Hospital, including enhanced surveillance, more stringent reporting protocols, and a robust support system for staff and students who may face harassment.

Associate professor of Nair Hospital suspended for sexually harassing medical student

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 18 stated that an associate professor of Nair Hospital has been suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a medical student.

In a press release issued by its public relations department, Mumbai civic body further stated that an inquiry over the matter has been handed over to the complaint committee under the head of the Savitribai Phule Women Resource Centre at the municipal headquarters.

"Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry committee," the civic administration stated.

The medical student lodged a complaint against the associate professor, following which the case was investigated by the Mumbai Central-based hospital's Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee.

The Chief Internal Complaints Committee for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace and the Savitribai Phule Women Resource Centre Committee also took serious note of the matter, BMC said.

"As additional complaints have been received in this sexual harassment complaint case, the investigation has been transferred to the 'Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee at Workplace' at the Municipal Corporation Headquarters level so that a fair and transparent investigation can be conducted in this incident and complaint," Mumbai civic body stated.

"Considering the preliminary facts found in the investigation and the seriousness of the incident, the administration has suspended the accused associate professor based on this complaint," the press release further read.

The administration will decide on further action based on the findings of the inquiry committee.