Maharashtra elections 2024: Govt hospital for common man is number one task for Murji Patel

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate Murji Patel at a rally on November 3. Pic/Ashish Raje

Murji Patel, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

How do you plan to address the issues citizens face in your constituency?

In the past 10 years, no work has been done for the people. The biggest issue in this constituency is traffic congestion There is no government hospital in this constituency. Those staying in slums face water shortages When I get elected, my focus will be to bring a government hospital which will help the common man. I will also work with the departments concerned to address the issue of traffic jams.



How do you plan to address the issue of women’s safety?

We will ensure that more CCTV cameras are installed across the constituency. Illuminating dark spots and footpaths will also be on my priority list. We will

also demand more CCTV cameras in schools and classrooms for the safety of children.

What steps will you take to address water scarcity?

In Andheri East, I have personally worked to solve the issue of water scarcity. The Subhash Nagar slum has around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and we have solved their water issues. Similarly, we will work to solve such issues in other areas.



Climate change and air pollution are major concerns…

I will take steps to ensure that the open spaces in my area are maintained properly and initiatives like plantation are implemented to increase the green cover.



Redevelopment of slums is a major issue. How do you plan to address it?

The government should take the work of slum redevelopment into its own hands and agencies like MHADA, CIDCO and MMRDA should play an important role in the implementation of the slum redevelopment schemes without involving private builders.