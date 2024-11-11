BJP’s Parag Shah seeks another term in Ghatkopar East, highlighting his track record, addressing redevelopment, water shortages, and public transport issues amid the constituency’s rapid growth.

In the Ghatkopar East Assembly constituency, BJP MLA Parag Shah is seeking another term amid growing calls for change in a seat that the BJP has controlled for over 30 years. With high-rise developments rapidly transforming the neighbourhood, residents face challenges such as parking, traffic congestion, water shortages, and pollution. Parag Shah, who previously served as a corporator, is confident in his track record and the BJP’s continued support from the electorate.

Commitment beyond election promises

Shah has a clear stance on his role as an MLA, stating, "I don’t give ‘election-time’ promises to people. My team and I are working for the community round the clock, and our commitment remains constant." Emphasising the work already done, Shah explained that he established a complaint redressal system via WhatsApp to swiftly address local issues. He noted that, on numerous occasions, his team resolved matters before authorities could even intervene.

During the pandemic, Shah initiated four COVID centres in Ghatkopar East, where approximately 4,750 residents were treated. He sees this as proof of his dedication, adding, "Voters have witnessed our work. They share their problems with us, and we act on them."

Addressing redevelopment challenges

As Ghatkopar East undergoes substantial redevelopment, Shah acknowledges that rising populations and the new high-rises have introduced new issues, such as traffic congestion and parking shortages. "Cluster development could be key to solving these challenges," he said, referring to a method that consolidates and plans for parking and other amenities to better manage the area’s growth. Shah has put forth suggestions to the government on cluster development to address the parking and traffic issues, which he hopes to see implemented soon.

Water supply and sewage solutions

Water scarcity is a common grievance among residents, and Shah admits it’s a city-wide and state-wide issue. He pointed to broader infrastructure solutions, such as increasing reservoir capacity and desilting dams, to improve water supply. "Changing pipelines to reduce leakages is a continuous process," he noted, underscoring the need for ongoing work to meet Ghatkopar’s growing water demands.

Additionally, Ghatkopar East hosts a BMC sewage treatment plant, which Shah says has the potential to distribute treated water for secondary uses, easing the strain on BMC’s potable water resources.

The long-awaited Ramabai Colony redevelopment

Shah acknowledges that the redevelopment of Ramabai Colony, Maharashtra’s third-largest slum, has been a pressing issue for decades. "When I first ran for office, Ramabai Colony and Kamraj Nagar residents expressed hope for redevelopment," Shah shared. With an estimated 40,000 to 42,000 families needing housing, he noted that it’s a monumental task that requires government intervention.

The redevelopment project, already underway, is expected to unfold in three phases, with the first phase of 16,000 homes completed. Shah remains committed to ensuring that the promises made to the residents of Ramabai Colony are kept, adding, "I am closely following this project to ensure it is completed efficiently and respectfully."

Public transport and future plans

Shah acknowledged concerns over the declining service of the BEST, once a lifeline for Ghatkopar East residents. However, he is optimistic about the future impact of Mumbai’s expanding Metro lines, which he believes will transform commuting patterns across the city. "As the Metro network becomes fully operational, the BEST will still be a resource, but a diversified transport network will ease pressure on local buses."

As Ghatkopar East heads to the polls, Parag Shah’s leadership will be measured by the community’s satisfaction with BJP’s governance and his own record of addressing both immediate and long-term needs of this evolving constituency.