Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt approves Rs 221 crore for development of new airport at Karad

Maharashtra govt approves Rs 221 crore for development of new airport at Karad

Updated on: 29 November,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A government resolution (GR) said Rs 89 crore will be spent on acquiring 45.82 hectares of land for the project, while Rs 29.73 crore will be spent on increasing the length of the existing airstrip, construction of an apron and developing navigation and communication systems

Maharashtra govt approves Rs 221 crore for development of new airport at Karad

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra govt approves Rs 221 crore for development of new airport at Karad
x
00:00

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved Rs 221 crore to develop the existing airstrip at Karad in Satara district into an airport.


A government resolution (GR) said Rs 89 crore will be spent on acquiring 45.82 hectares of land for the project, while Rs 29.73 crore will be spent on increasing the length of the existing airstrip, construction of an apron and developing navigation and communication systems.


Besides this, Rs 20 crore were approved for the acquisition of 2.9 hectares of land to rehabilitate the project-affected people. The government will also spend Rs 14.59 crore for the tasks like flattening the land, construction of the compound wall and creation of channels for water accumulated during the rainy season, the order issued on Wednesday said.


There are many tourist places around Karad and once the airport becomes operational, it will boost tourism, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news kolhapur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK