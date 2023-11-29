Maharashtra govt approves Rs 221 crore for development of new airport at Karad

A government resolution (GR) said Rs 89 crore will be spent on acquiring 45.82 hectares of land for the project, while Rs 29.73 crore will be spent on increasing the length of the existing airstrip, construction of an apron and developing navigation and communication systems

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved Rs 221 crore to develop the existing airstrip at Karad in Satara district into an airport.

A government resolution (GR) said Rs 89 crore will be spent on acquiring 45.82 hectares of land for the project, while Rs 29.73 crore will be spent on increasing the length of the existing airstrip, construction of an apron and developing navigation and communication systems.

Besides this, Rs 20 crore were approved for the acquisition of 2.9 hectares of land to rehabilitate the project-affected people. The government will also spend Rs 14.59 crore for the tasks like flattening the land, construction of the compound wall and creation of channels for water accumulated during the rainy season, the order issued on Wednesday said.

There are many tourist places around Karad and once the airport becomes operational, it will boost tourism, it said.

