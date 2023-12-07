Speaking at an event of the state education department on Tuesday, he noted that people's sleep patterns have changed

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. Pic/X@maha_governor

Listen to this article Maharashtra Guv suggests changing school timings so that children get enough sleep x 00:00

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has suggested changing school timings to ensure that students get adequate sleep, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at an event of the state education department on Tuesday, he noted that people's sleep patterns have changed, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a popular saying that sleeping early and rising early makes a person intelligent, Ramesh Bais said, reported PTI.

These days children are up till midnight and have to get up early for school which makes them sleep-deprived, the governor said, reported PTI.

"I would urge officials to ensure that for students to get good sleep in the morning, they should consider changing school timings," Ramesh Bais said, reported PTI.

He also said that learning should be fun for students and there should be less emphasis on homework and more emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities, reported PTI.

Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday launched various initiatives and incentive schemes of the School Education Department at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.

Schemes such as 'Chief Minister My School, A Beautiful School', 'Goshtincha Shanivar', 'Enjoyable Reading', 'Cleanliness Monitor' etc. were launched on the occasion, read an official statement.

Initiatives like Adopt Schools, Mahavachan Utsav, and 'My School My Yard', were also launched.

These school initiatives were started to upgrade the infrastructure facilities in the schools of the state, to create a competitive environment for education in the schools, to increase the participation of the students in the decision-making process, to encourage the schools to carry out activities on the topics of health, skill development, and financial literacy, etc.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Rural Development Girish Mahajan, Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Principal Secretary School Education Ranjit Singh Deol, Commissioner Suraj Mandhre and others were present.

Meanwhile, last month, Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said that agriculture subject will be added to the curriculum of schools in the state from the next academic year.

Addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Kesarkar said the state government was committed to making Maharashtra a number one state in the education sector.

(With inputs from PTI)