Maharashtra Transgender students to get free education in public varsities in state

Maharashtra: Transgender students to get free education in public varsities in state

Updated on: 06 December,2023 08:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Maharashtra's public universities have agreed to provide free education to students from transgender community

Maharashtra: Transgender students to get free education in public varsities in state

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Transgender students to get free education in public varsities in state
Maharashtra's public universities have agreed to provide free education to students from transgender community as suggested by the state government, a statement said.


Accordingly, such students will get free education in these varsities and allied colleges.


In an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities on Tuesday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.


"All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community," a statement said.

The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

