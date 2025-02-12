Maharashtra HSC exam: Police thwart mass cheating attempt at Buldhana’s SES College

Group was seen passing chits through a window; CM had stated that centres where mass cheating is reported would be permanently barred

The HSC exam began on January 11 across Maharashtra. Representation pic

Despite strict measures and several campaigns to prevent malpractices, an attempt at mass cheating was made at the SES Junior College in Sakharkherda village, Buldhana district, during the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam held on Wednesday.

According to officials, a group was seen passing chits through one of the institute’s windows; however, the police stationed at the campus intervened and thwarted the attempt.

Speaking to mid-day, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Chairman Sharad Gosavi said, “I immediately spoke to the person in-charge and it came to light that some people were trying to pass chits. But this happened outside and they were caught. Nothing happened inside the centre. The exam went on smoothly. We will investigate the matter further.”

In another alleged cheating attempt, an incident of examination malpractice came to light in Malewadi Tanda, in Parbhani district's Gangakhed Taluka. At the Lineji Nike Ashram School exam centre, a student allegedly sent another person to appear for the exam in his place. The impersonator, according to officials, not only attended the exam but also managed to complete the paper.

However, the fraud was exposed when invigilator Sanjay Sasane visited the exam centre during inspection. He found that the handwriting and signature of the student were different and immediately checked the photo and ID of the student. Upon discovering the malpractice, Sasane instructed the exam centre head to file a formal complaint.

Following the instruction, exam centre head Ankush Bhosale lodged an FIR against the student with the Gangakhed police station, and he was booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board, and Other Specified Examinations Act, 2007.

Confirming the incident, Gosavi said, “Yes, an incident of cheating involving a dummy candidate appearing for the exam was reported on Tuesday. We have already documented this incident on Wednesday, and following an investigation, stringent action will be taken against those found involved.”

On the first day of examinations, 42 cases of cheating were reported across the state, with Buldhana being one of the affected districts. While Mumbai reported zero cheating cases, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division topped with 26 cheating cases reported on day one, followed by eight in the Pune division, three in Nashik, two each in Nagpur and Amravati, and one in Latur. Apart from Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Konkan divisions reported zero cheating cases on the first day of the HSC exam, as per the data shared by the state board's office.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier stated that the examination centres where mass cheating was reported would be permanently barred. He also directed officials to monitor sensitive centres using drones and video cameras and mandated the dismissal of school employees or teachers found facilitating cheating.

The MSBSHSE has taken action by replacing the entire management at 818 sensitive centres where cheating incidents were reported previously, including 125 centres in the Pune division. Starting this year, the board has decided to cancel the permissions of centres where such incidents occur.

