Police said they have arrested four persons in connection with the case; locals accuse police of inaction and corruption; there was a time, they recall, when the village was teeming with cattle—so much so that navigating the roads was a challenge due to the sheer number of animals

One of missing bulls found unconscious by villagers

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Villagers find syringes, ropes; link missing cattle to ‘smuggling’ in Yeoor x 00:00

The farmers of Yeoor village in Thane are distressed and exhausted as cattle theft continues unabated. Over the past four to five years, they claim to have lost more than 400 cattle, including cows and bulls. There was a time, they recall, when the village was teeming with cattle—so much so that navigating the roads was a challenge due to the sheer number of animals. Today, that sight has all but vanished. While multiple factors may be at play, villagers are united in their belief that large-scale cattle smuggling by “outsiders” is a key reason behind the disappearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vilas Raghunath Baraf, 36, a farmer from Patona Pada in Yeoor, owns an animal shed with five bulls and five cows. He explained that his cattle usually wander into the forest for food and return to the shed on their own by evening. However, on Wednesday (February 26) evening, two of his bulls did not return with the herd. Despite searching, he was unable to find them.



A pouch containing syringes

In the early hours of Thursday, Baraf received a call from his neighbour, Ramesh Valvi, urging him to rush to the bus stop. Upon reaching the spot, he found a large crowd of locals gathered around—and in the middle of it, his two missing bulls, lying unconscious.

Upon inquiring, locals informed them that a couple of villagers spotted some non-locals (outsiders) injecting some substance into the bulls, and when asked about it, they attempted to flee on motorbikes, but the villagers managed to get hold of one of them while subsequently informing the police control room about it. Officials from Vartak Nagar police station reached the spot to whom the villagers handed over the man.

“They were injecting our cattle with the intent to smuggle them for unknown reasons. This might be the first time they were caught red-handed, but who knows how many of our cattle have been taken this way before,” a villager told mid-day on Friday. On the spot, villagers found a pouch of injections and a bundle of ropes, which were to be used to tie up the bulls for smuggling.

“Most of our cattle go missing during festive seasons and holidays when Yeoor attracts large crowds. With loud music, DJs, and people busy celebrating, these individuals with bad intentions take advantage of the chaos to steal our cattle,” the villager said. Locals are also frustrated with the police, accusing them of inaction and corruption.



Rope found by villagers

“In so many instances when our cattle go missing, we approach the police for help, but instead, we are ridiculed. No complaints are registered as FIRs. It seems they are hand-in-glove with those smuggling our cattle,” alleged a villager.

Echoing the sentiment, another villager added, “We need police officers who understand our village, who are familiar with our culture and emotions—someone who can stand by us when we need help.”

A third villager shared their frustration, saying, “This time, when we informed the police about the injections, they responded, ‘The bulls are alive, right? They were only injected, right?’ This is how lightly they take our concerns—because they are corrupt!”

Locals also raised concerns about outsiders frequently entering their village late at night to consume alcohol and narcotics. “There are bungalows where people gather to drink, smoke, and even do drugs. Late at night, they roam the roads—how can we feel safe? Today, it’s our cattle that are at risk; tomorrow, it could be our daughters and wives,” said a concerned villager, blaming the lack of police patrolling at night. Another one added, asking, “If the police won’t protect us, who will?”

Rajkumar Waghchware, senior inspector of police, confirmed that four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.