The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening, an official said.

The woman being pulled to safety by a home guard. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman falls into gorge in Satara x 00:00

A 29-year-old woman was rescued after she fell into a gorge in a ghat area in Satara district, the police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening, an official said.

He said the woman slipped and fell when she went to attend nature’s call amid heavy rain in the region.

Home Guards and locals pulled the woman to safety using a rope, the official said.

A video of the rescue went viral on social media, in which locals can be seen throwing a thick rope down the gorge, with a man descending to lift the woman to safety.

The woman suffered injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever