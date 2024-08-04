Maharashtra: Woman falls into gorge in Satara

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening, an official said.

The woman being pulled to safety by a home guard. Pic/Twitter

A 29-year-old woman was rescued after she fell into a gorge in a ghat area in Satara district, the police said on Sunday.


The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening, an official said.



He said the woman slipped and fell when she went to attend nature’s call amid heavy rain in the region.


Home Guards and locals pulled the woman to safety using a rope, the official said.

A video of the rescue went viral on social media, in which locals can be seen throwing a thick rope down the gorge, with a man descending to lift the woman to safety.

The woman suffered injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, he added. 

satara mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news

