Mantralaya clerk slapping case: Court acquits MLA Bachchu Kadu

Updated on: 22 November,2024 05:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bachchu Kadu had allegedly assaulted a clerk working with the Public Health Department at the Mantralaya in January 2011, for allegedly demanding money from a person who had been shortlisted to be appointed as a medical officer

Mantralaya clerk slapping case: Court acquits MLA Bachchu Kadu

Bachchu Kadu

A special court on Friday acquitted former Maharashtra minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu in a 2011 case of slapping a clerk at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, reported the PTI.


Special court judge A U Kadam, hearing cases related to MPs and MLAs, acquitted Kadu, an independent legislator from Achalpur in Amravati district of Maharashtra. Details of the order are not available yet, as per the PTI.


Bachchu Kadu heads the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) and supports the Mahayuti government in the state.


As per the complaint, Bachchu Kadu had assaulted a clerk working with the Public Health Department at the Mantralaya in January 2011, for allegedly demanding money from a person who had been shortlisted to be appointed as a medical officer.

The MLA slapped the employee and dragged him by holding his hand to the cabin of the personal assistant of the then health minister Suresh Shetty, the complainant said, adding that he did not have anything to do with the appointment of a doctor.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered against Bachchu Kadu at the Marine Drive police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 332 (preventing a public servant from discharging duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty).

In an another incident in July this year, some supporters of independent MLA Bachchu Kadu were reportedly detained after they protested near Mantralaya in south Mumbai against online gaming and gambling, an official had said, reported the PTI.

Bachchu Kadu and his supporters reportedly assembled near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the state secretariat building on July 10.

They had brought placards and banners demanding a ban on online gaming and gambling through mobile apps.

As the MLA started his agitation, police rushed to the spot and urged them to protest at Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The MLA then went to Vidhan Bhavan as the monsoon session was underway, the official had earlier said.

However, his supporters kept protesting, following which they were detained and taken to the Marine Drive police station, he had said.

(with PTI inputs)

