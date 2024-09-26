Train, bus and flight services were affected in Mumbai and Pune region following the downpour.

File Pic

Listen to this article IMD: Monsoon to likely withdraw by October 5 in Maharashtra x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon is likely to withdraw by October 5 this year in Maharashtra, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several places in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and Pune, faced waterlogging after torrential rains on Wednesday night.

Speaking to ANI regarding the monsoon in the state, Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai Scientist Sunil Kamble said that Mumbai received almost 2900 millimeters of rainfall during this monsoon season, which is 600 mm above the normal average.

"In 3-4 months' monsoon, Mumbai should record 2300 mm rain, but, as of now, it has recorded 2900 mm rains, almost 600 mm above normal," Kamble said.

"In the next 5-6 monsoon will reduce and there are chances that monsoon will withdraw by October 5 but sometimes the chances increase, so the withdrawal date extends to October 10," he added.

Kamble said that as the monsoon was intensifying a red alert was issued for Mumbai but later an orange alert was issued.

"Till yesterday afternoon, an orange alert was issued for Mumbai. But with the monsoon intensifying, we issued a red alert till 8.30 am this morning. As soon as we issued a red alert we saw that more than 200 mm of rain was registered in the regions of Mumbai. Today, we have issued an orange alert for Mumbai. From today, an orange alert has been issued for a lot of districts and from tomorrow green and yellow alerts will be issued," Kamble said to ANI.

"A red alert has been issued for Palghar because the intensity of monsoon there shows the possibility of 150mm-200mm rains," he added.

Kamble said that among all areas, the most rainfall was received by Colaba, Santacruz and Chembur areas on Wednesday.

"If we see today's data of IMD's observatory, almost 170 mm rain has been registered in Colaba and Santacruz and around 200 mm rain has been recorded in Chembur, according to the automatic weather stations. Whenever there is a possibility of intensifying adverse weather, the IMD issues a red alert and whenever we issue a red alert for any district, our (IMD) office gives the information to the district authority through SMS and emails," he said.

According to ANI, due to heavy rains several parts of the state witnessed severe waterlogging on Wednesday. Train, bus and flight services were affected in Mumbai and Pune region following the downpour. Train and bus services were restored on Thursday morning as the water has receded in many parts.

According to the Central Railways, all local trains are running normally. "On the main line, 3-4 minutes behind schedule because of rescheduled mail express movements and few cautions, Rest all normal," it added, as cited by ANI.

Despite the heavy rains, the Western Railway suburban services were also restored as the waters have receded at several stations.

Following the IMD forecast, Mumbai city's administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges. Due to the Pune city's forecast of significant rains, the district administration there has also proclaimed a holiday for all schools and colleges, ANI reported.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Pune city.

(With inputs from ANI)