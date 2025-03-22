Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms

First floor area will become circulating area for commuters and will also house amenities and food stalls

Mumbai’s local railway stations are getting a much-needed upgrade to handle surging commuter traffic. With horizontal expansion impossible due to space constraints, authorities are looking skyward—building elevated decks over platforms at 17 key stations. These decks will create additional space for passenger movement, amenities, and commercial stalls while easing congestion at the platform level. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is spearheading this transformation under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-3A), with completion targeted between 2025 and 2027.

Kandivli and Vasai

Mumbai suburban stations are over 70-80 years old and require expansion to accommodate the increasing number of passengers. Since horizontal expansion is not feasible due to a lack of space, the only option is vertical expansion by constructing deck-level spaces above platforms.

These decks will be interconnected with all foot overbridges, creating a vertical grid that ensures the free flow of passengers at the deck level while providing much-needed relief at the platform level. To enhance passenger movement, additional space will be created at the deck level wherever feasible, allowing platform-level stalls, businesses, and amenities to be relocated upstairs.



Nallasopara and Neral

As part of the station improvement project, a feasibility study was conducted by Knight Frank India in 2022 on behalf of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) to assess the commercial potential of deck-level spaces at 17 selected stations," an MRVC official said.

"The additional deck spaces created by MRVC through station improvements can be utilised by the zonal railway for various purposes, including relocating existing commercial stalls, offices, and amenities from platform areas. This will free up space for commuters and allow for commercial use where feasible," he added.



Govandi and Bhayandar

MRVC Chairman and Managing Director Vilas Sopan Wadekar said, "Rising passenger volumes have made expansion essential. Under MUTP-3A, a deck-level grid is being developed as a vertical solution to improve passenger convenience. By interconnecting these decks with FOBs, escalators, and elevators, we aim to ensure smoother movement, reduce platform congestion, and enhance accessibility."



Mira Road

Dombivli: 210m-long, 15m-wide elevated deck with new north and south FOBs.

Ghatkopar: Phase 1 deck on the east side is complete; work on the west side and CSMT-end is in progress.

Bhandup: 228m-long, 8m-wide deck with north and south FOBs.

Kasara: Mega skywalk linking existing bridges; 17m-long deck under construction.

Mulund: 145m-long, 9.25m-wide deck with new FOBs at the south, middle, and north ends.



Kasara

Neral: Three decks, an FOB, and an extension at CSMT-end to make the station tourist-friendly.

Chembur: Deck connectors between existing FOBs; a new 6m-wide middle bridge under construction.

Mankhurd: 235m-long, 9.6m-wide deck adjacent to platform 1, plus two new FOBs.

Govandi: Elevated decks above platforms 1 and 2, walkway, and elevators.

GTB Nagar: Double-discharge platform under development.

Kandivli: 263m-long deck connecting south and north FOBs; a 4m-wide skywalk operational.

Mira Road: 158.5m-long, 10.7m-wide deck with new north and middle FOBs.

Bhayandar: 259m-long, 22m-wide deck under construction.

Santacruz: 80m-long, 12m-wide middle FOB being built.

Vasai Road: 160m-long, 11m-wide deck; 6m-wide FOB at Churchgate-end.

Nallasopara: Elevated decks at the south and north ends of platform 1.

Khar: Station fully upgraded with a new deck, FOBs, elevators, and escalators; final façade work in progress.

Project timelines

Completion in 2025 Khar (except façade), Mira Road, Kandivli, Kasara, Neral.

Ghatkopar

Phase 1 nearly complete; Phase 2 in progress.

Remaining 12 stations

Phased completion by March 2027.

Commuter reactions

Ravindra Krishna, Khar

“A great idea, but platform stalls must be shifted, not duplicated. The goal is to decongest platforms, not add more structures.”

Divya Kamath, Ghatkopar

“The elevated space should have connected to the Metro earlier. The existing FOB is overcrowded with Metro passengers spilling onto it.”

Ismail Shaikh, Mankhurd

“Mankhurd’s expansion is overdue. With Metro Line 2B opening this year, the crowd will only grow. A direct link between the railway and Metro stations is needed.”