The Kalyan resident called multiple police stations, saying that Lawrence Bishnoi gang member was arriving at Dadar railway station

A file picture of Lawrence Bishnoi. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Mumbai: 32-year-old hoax caller arrested x 00:00

A 32-year-old man has been detained for making multiple hoax calls to various police stations in Mumbai, and telling them that a member from the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is arriving in the city via train at Dadar railway station. The accused, who was later identified as Chandrashekhar Vamne, triggered panic among the police force at a time when the cops are heavily immersed in investigating the recent firing incident on actor Salman Khan, who allegedly has been receiving threats from the jailed gangster.

After confusion over jurisdiction issues, the Dadar GRP are in the process of registering an FIR against the caller who had called different police stations—Shivaji Park, Dadar and Bhoiwada—across Mumbai on April 19. After receiving the call, sleuths from different police stations in Mumbai swung into action and reached Dadar railway station. After scanning everything at the station premises, the cops learnt that it was a hoax call. Later, the cops identified the caller, whose location was traced to Kalyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Mumbai police shared the inputs of the caller with Kalyan GRP, the accused, a serial hoax caller, was detained by the latter, and was handed over to Dadar GRP for further investigation. “He called three-four police stations, and hence, there were jurisdictional issues to register an FIR. After much hue and cry, the case was handed over to Dadar GRP,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The Kalyan GRP had in the meantime, traced the caller. “He lived in Kalyan’s Valduni area. His sister opened the door and stated that the alleged accused did not live in the flat. However, we found him in the same flat and detained him,” said a police officer. “We suspect him to be depressed as his wife left him.”

The Dadar GRP booked Vamne under section 505(1)(b) ( whoever makes, publishes or reports with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity), 507 ( Criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC. He has been served a notice by the Dadar GRP under CrPc 41.