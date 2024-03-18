Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern

Central zoo authority reported deaths due to cardiac arrest and respiratory failure

10 of the 17 mammals that died were members of the deer family. File pic/Sameer Markande

Approximately half of the animals at Byculla zoo died due to cardiac arrest Around 10 per cent succumbing to respiratory issues Concerns have been raised by citizens regarding the high percentage of deaths

According to the latest report from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), approximately half of the animals at Byculla zoo, with birds being the majority, died due to cardiac arrest, with around 10 per cent succumbing to respiratory issues. Concerns have been raised by citizens regarding the high percentage of deaths. 58 per cent deaths were attributed to cardiac arrest and approximately 10 per cent due to respiratory problems at Byculla zoo. However, the zoo management contends that these occurrences are commonplace, often resulting from animal conflicts or natural aging processes.

Trustee of Watchdog Foundation Adv Godfrey Pimenta expressed concern over the alarming deaths and causes of death of animals and birds. According to the data

which was published on the Central Zoo Authority website, a total of 50 animals (including birds) died at Byculla Zoo due to various reasons. Of the 47 deaths, 33 were birds, and 17 were mammals. 10 of the 17 mammals that died were members of the deer family.

As per the available data, 24 birds, three deer, and two turtles died due to cardiac arrest. While four deer's and 1 emu died due to respiratory failure.

After going through the CZA data, a senior veterinarian said, "Generally, cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest are the ultimate causes of death mentioned in a post-mortem report. However, if the animal is being treated for whatever reason, much of the underlying and contributory causes of mortality can be determined. I saw the data on animal deaths at Byculla zoo on the CZA website, and prima facie, I don't think there's anything to be concerned about because the pattern of mortality is consistent as occurring in other zoos as well."

Pimenta demanded an inquiry into these deaths. Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Zoo said, “These are normal deaths. Mainly due to old age and fighting.”

Another official claimed these are all common species of animals or birds like budgerigar, spotted deer, cockatiels, etc Some died of old age, infight injuries, or septicaemic shock. “We published this data around eight months ago,” said the official.

