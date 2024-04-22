Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Actor Dalip Tahils mobile phone stolen
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

New driver who had keys to his vehicle suspected, among others

Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen

Dalip Tahil

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
x
00:00

Actor Dalip Tahil registered an FIR against an unknown person who allegedly stole his mobile phone from his car. The actor informed the police that he had gone for a shoot and left his phone in the car, giving the key to his new driver. Upon returning home and checking the car, he realised that the phone wa missing. According to police officers, the incident took place on April 15, when Tahil had gone for a film shoot near Bombay Central.


Speaking with mid-day, said Tahil, “Around 5.30 pm on April 15, I was with a friend going for a film shoot at the Royal Opera House. My regular car driver was replaced and a new driver was assigned, who was later pulled up for review by his company. When I got into the car, I placed my mobile phone and bag inside. Upon reaching the Royal Opera House for the shoot, I left them inside the car and gave the car keys to the driver for security.”


Tahil said he discovered the phone was missing after he reached home. “I checked the windows, which were all intact. I checked with the driver, but he denied any knowledge. I then reported it to the Khar police and filed an FIR. I’m confident they will trace my mobile phone,” Tahil said.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dalip tahil mumbai police mumbai central mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK