Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen

New driver who had keys to his vehicle suspected, among others

Dalip Tahil

Actor Dalip Tahil registered an FIR against an unknown person who allegedly stole his mobile phone from his car. The actor informed the police that he had gone for a shoot and left his phone in the car, giving the key to his new driver. Upon returning home and checking the car, he realised that the phone wa missing. According to police officers, the incident took place on April 15, when Tahil had gone for a film shoot near Bombay Central.

Speaking with mid-day, said Tahil, “Around 5.30 pm on April 15, I was with a friend going for a film shoot at the Royal Opera House. My regular car driver was replaced and a new driver was assigned, who was later pulled up for review by his company. When I got into the car, I placed my mobile phone and bag inside. Upon reaching the Royal Opera House for the shoot, I left them inside the car and gave the car keys to the driver for security.”

Tahil said he discovered the phone was missing after he reached home. “I checked the windows, which were all intact. I checked with the driver, but he denied any knowledge. I then reported it to the Khar police and filed an FIR. I’m confident they will trace my mobile phone,” Tahil said.