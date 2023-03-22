Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 March,2023 05:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Just another 26 patients have required hospitalisation, with 91 per cent cases asymptomatic as officials step up surveillance

According to officials, a large number of flyers coming into the city have tested positive for COVID. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Two months ago, only six wards reported a handful of COVID-19 cases. The scenario has changed dramatically today, with Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road reporting the highest number of cases. Officials say most people who are travelling abroad and some international flyers coming to Mumbai have tested positive during routine checks. 

